SHORELINE — Private showings are now being offered at Shoreline Luxury Townhomes, a collection of six spacious, luxurious residences that offer sophisticated living and private balcony retreats along with close proximity to retail and commuter hubs.

Each of the six identical, individually parceled homes boasts three bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms within 1,930 square feet of living space. Each features an open floor plan, stone accents, hardwood floors, and a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and European-inspired cabinetry. Each unit sits atop a two-car garage. Prices start at $639,900.

Shoreline Luxury Townhomes Private tours, by reservation, have begun at 1121 N. 199th St., Shoreline. Prices from $639,900. Information at 253-343-3889

Jessica Scotti, real estate adviser with Engel & Volkers, says the homes offer a perfect blend of relaxation and sophistication.

“We have a gorgeous open floor plan with a plethora of large custom-sized picture windows that showcase an abundance of light throughout,” she says. “Our high-end European finishes throughout set us apart from the competition. No stone is left unturned with all European fixtures, custom kitchens and stylish hand-scraped engineered hardwoods.”

An entire level of each four-story home is devoted to the master suites, which boast walk-in closets and luxurious master baths with heated floors. Each master suite opens onto a private balcony retreat — a perfect space for coffee in the morning or relaxing in the evening.

There is no homeowners’ association at Shoreline Luxury Townhomes, which Scotti views as a huge draw for residents who may want to occupy their homes for a few years, then turn them into rental properties.

“The fact that there is no HOA is an amazing attribute for long-term holders as well as current or future rental potential,” she says.

Shoreline Luxury Townhomes is situated within easy walking distance of retail districts as well as light-rail access, making for a smooth commute to the employment centers around Puget Sound.

“The location is unbeatable,” says Wei Song of WPI Real Estate, who is co-listing the properties with Scotti. “It’s central to everything, close to Seattle and all the tourist attractions, Richmond Beach, high-end communities up north, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood.”

A staged model unit has opened at 1121 N. 199th St. Another property is now move-in ready, and the remaining four are ready for finishing touches, Scotti says.