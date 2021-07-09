The Graystone name carries historical significance in Seattle.

Graystone Manor, which opened in 1907, was one of the First Hill neighborhood’s most sophisticated residential hotels and social clubs. It was where young, middle-class professionals lived and visitors enjoyed social events and concerts. It was both relaxed and refined, home and hospitality.

Now under construction at Eighth Avenue and Columbia Street, Graystone Condominiums has reimagined that level of service to provide an opportunity to step away from the errands of everyday and enjoy an offering of social perks, both inside and outside the 40-story tower.

Columbia Hospitality, the largest luxury boutique hospitality management firm in the region, will provide concierge services for Graystone residents. As part of this partnership, Graystone homeowners will receive seasonal discounts and benefits at the top Northwest resorts, hotels, spas and restaurants managed by Columbia Hospitality.

Discounts include upwards of 20% off green fees at such golf courses as Gold Mountain Golf Club, Echo Falls Golf Club, McCormick Woods Golf Club, North Shore Golf Club, Sunland Golf Course and Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club.

Homeowners can also enjoy exclusive benefits at The Lodge at Saint Edward State Park, a Daniels Real Estate property, the same development firm as Graystone Condominiums. The Lodge will frequently update Graystone staycation hotel and spa packages, dining perks, and priority invitations for exclusive events.

The Stimson family was one of the first homeowners on First Hill and their Woodinville retreat is now the site of Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Estates, one of Washington’s foremost winemakers. In homage to this legacy, Graystone homeowners have access to exclusive winemaker dinners, personalized concierge service for their Graystone wine locker, and entry to the winery’s seasonal Cellar Case sale.

Residents will enjoy a club partnership with another city landmark: the Washington Athletic Club. Homeowners and their families and friends can stay in one of the Inn at the WAC’s boutique guest rooms or suites at member rates.

Graystone Condominiums offers studios, one-, urban one- and two-bedroom condominiums ranging from 500 to 1,100 square feet, with introductory pricing from less than $500,000 to $1.6 million.

A rooftop terrace provides wraparound city and mountain views, designed with indoor and outdoor rooms as a quiet extension of the home or for entertaining family and friends.

A lounge with wine-tasting niches connects to an upscale dining salon with city views. A media room with a stone fireplace joins an outdoor courtyard for year-round use. The courtyard features al fresco dinning and fireplaces, as well as sweeping westerly views that capture sunsets and city lights.

An easterly outdoor room is designed for quieter retreats; it’s a serene setting in which to enjoy views of Mount Rainier.

By appointment, prospective buyers can visit Graystone’s preview center, which includes a scale model, or tour the building on an interactive app. Use any browser on any device to explore the building and its surroundings with dimensional accuracy.

The building’s architectural details have been integrated to create photorealistic renderings, including the specified appliances, fixtures and finishes for each unique floor plan.

The app features views taken with drone photography and furnished residences by Graystone’s interior designer, Robin Chell. Furniture is available as a turnkey solution from Inform Interiors, and original artwork is for sale and licensed through Foster White Gallery.

An introductory collection of listings has been posted to the Northwest Multiple Listing service, including a studio of 514 square feet priced at $580,000, a range of one-bedroom plans from 576 to 835 square feet priced from $599,990 to $953,490, and a collection of two-bedrooms with 1.75 bathrooms from 953 to 1,017 square feet priced from $1,025,990 to $1,105,990. Four two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse homes expand to 2,250 square feet and start at $3 million.

Homes may be reserved for $5,000, with a formal sales event beginning in early fall. As a bonus, many of the lifestyle benefits available to prospective homebuyers at Graystone may be enjoyed prior to occupancy.

Graystone Condominiums: 800 Columbia St., Seattle. Information at thegraystone.com.