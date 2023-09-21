On August 22, a fire broke out in a Bellevue apartment that completely destroyed 21 units and displaced residents from more than four dozen units in the complex. It took 88 medical, support and fire personnel from six area fire departments two hours to control the blaze. Fire hoses blasted 1500 to 4500 gallons of water per minute onto the flames.

Redmond Fire Marshal Todd Short says the outcome could have been significantly different if the apartment complex had an automatic fire sprinkler system installed. The complex was not required to install fire sprinklers when it was built, and this fire event shows the value of having code mandates for sprinklers today.

“A building or home that suffers a fire without an automatic sprinkler system is much more likely to be destroyed,” he says. “And it isn’t just the sustainability of structures. Sprinkler systems not only save the lives of occupants but greatly improve firefighters’ safety and success. They also reduce insurance costs for business owners or residents.”

Fire sprinkler systems first appeared over one hundred years ago to combat catastrophic factory fires in the eastern United States. Property protection was a key goal in early installation, a focus that remains in place today given the low number of injuries and fatalities associated with commercial fires. Residential sprinklers did not appear until the 1980s, with modified systems that doused and cooled a specific area to contain fires to area of origin and allow residents time to escape the structure.

Washington state requires fire sprinklers in almost all new commercial construction and most new townhomes, with a dozen jurisdictions requiring them in all new residences. Redmond was the first city in Washington to mandate sprinkler requirements in all newly built homes, passing the ordinance in 2007. Fire Marshal Short remains an outspoken advocate for the benefits of residential and commercial sprinkler systems, citing numerous statistics that unequivocally demonstrate their positive economic and human impact.

Short says time remains the most critical element in fire situations. Sprinklers activate when the temperature near the ceiling reaches 150 to 200 degrees, usually within one to two minutes of ignition. One to two minutes equals the average time for fire trucks and crew to receive the dispatch and leave their station.

“Firefighters arrive at the scene of a fire between six and 10 minutes after dispatch,” he says. “This means the fire has gone unchecked and, depending on the materials involved, has increased exponentially in intensity. This working fire also requires a second alarm to guarantee that the number of firefighters initially dispatched is sufficient and can provide the safety backup required while firefighters operate inside the structure. For example, a recent four-unit fire in Redmond required 75 personnel from Redmond and surrounding fire districts.”

Short says a fire progresses very differently in a commercial building or residence equipped with a sprinkler system.

“It is typical that you can’t see your hand in front of your face in a working fire,” he says. “When you enter a fire with a sprinkler system, you can walk right in and see the entire space. In fact, most of the time, the fire is already out. It’s that stark a contrast.”

Short also illustrates the difference in terms of property damage. An active fire can utilize two different-sized hoses that flow between 130 and 300 gallons per minute. A sprinkler emits water at 13 gallons per minute and typically one or two sprinklers are all that is used to control the fire.

With the difference in the size of the fire and the amount of water needed, a sprinkler-controlled fire results in less damage. This means businesses can go back to normal operations quicker and residents can go back to their homes in a much shorter timeframe. Short contrasts this with a Redmond fourplex without sprinklers that has taken more than a year to rebuild after a fire.

Beyond the water damage, there’s often the mess that can be left as firefighters gain physical access to all areas that could pose a fire risk. “We’ll enter with our hoses blasting and do whatever it takes to put out the fire, which increases property damage.”

Compare that to a fire controlled by a fire sprinkler. “We’ll often enter a sprinkled fire zone with just a hand pump to make sure nothing is still smoldering in a cupboard corner or somewhere,” Short says.

“A typical fire is not like the movies where sprinklers go off everywhere,” says Nancy Hammond, owner of Reliance Fire Protection in Seattle and chair of the Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board of Puget Sound. “A single sprinkler activates only when the sensor becomes extremely hot. This means smoke from burnt toast won’t set off the sprinklers, nor can you pull a fire alarm to activate the sprinklers.”

Short adds, “A sprinkler system not only saves property and insurance costs, it saves lives, prevents injuries, and ultimately improves the long-term health of our firefighters.”

Fire sprinklers offer an effective way to save lives and property, says Hammond. The heat-activated fire sprinklers quickly controls the fire to allow people to escape and protects property from further damage.

The Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board advocates for installing a fire sprinkler system in your business or home, and for looking for sprinklers when buying or renting a home.

Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board of Puget Sound works to protect lives and property from the ravages of fire through education, advocacy and outreach. Our local fire protection contractors add their skills and experience to this effort.