Looking to add some color to your life? Pack the car for a weekend October drive through Washington’s country roads.

Start by checking out Smoky Mountains.com’s Fall Foliage Map, which illuminates the best leaf-peeping weeks throughout the continental U.S. By October 10, most of Washington state is predicted to be awash in hues of red and orange — and by Oct. 17, we’re already past peak leaf season throughout most of the state.

Leaves turn first in Seattle and Spokane, then spread to the Cascades and Northeastern Washington. Southern Washington is the last region to change color; by the last week of October, only Oregon-bordering counties will still offer vibrant tones.

Here are some great Washington fall drives to enjoy bright yellow and orange bigleaf maples, fiery-red vine maples, larch boughs wrapped with golden boas, butter-colored cottonwoods, and berry shrubs aflame with blushing leaves.

North Cascades Highway fall road trip

Take one of Washington’s oldest state roads through landscapes painted by autumn’s sunny days and cold nights. Starting in gorgeous autumn farm country, the North Cascades Highway traverses a portion of the North Cascades National Park Complex, with many generous pullouts and vistas (and maybe a little early snow on those peaks). October offers one of your last chances to drive the route, with snow closing the road by mid-to-late November.

Look for larches, a strange pine that changes color and drops its needles in autumn. The Washington Trail Association notes you’ll spot many larches at Cutthroat Pass, along Highway 20 on the Cascades’ eastern flank. While the highway can be done in a day’s drive, plan on a weekend in Winthrop and Twisp.

Stevens Pass fall road trip

Highway 2 and its surrounding communities have recently experienced a challenging forest fire and road closures. So, spend some time and money in local communities by heading east along the Stevens Pass Highway, which traditionally offers swaths of gorgeous deciduous color.

Plan to stay a night or two in Leavenworth for Oktoberfest and enjoy some harvest-hued scenery, beer and sausage — don’t forget your lederhosen. If you like, you can drive into Leavenworth via Stevens Pass and back out through the North Cascades Highway.

Hood Canal fall road trip

Take the ferry from Edmonds to Kingston and drive along the spectacular saltwater fjord of the Hood Canal. The two-lane Highway 101 curves and dips with an intimate, cozy feel — you’ll feel positively hugged by arcing, colorful trees overhead, steep Olympics peaks and the inlet’s waters. Quaint vacation homes dot the water-facing side of the road, while waterfalls proliferate mountainside, thanks to autumn rains.

Plan to take a leisurely drive to watch for seasonally migrating birds at local state parks, and pull over for small towns and, of course, the outdoor dining experience at Hama Hama Oyster Saloon (bring a coat!). Tip: Use the region’s livestreaming water cams to time your trip — keep an eye out for changing tree colors.

Southern Washington fall road trip

If you just couldn’t get away to catch local leaf peeping, make a beeline down I-5 to see changing seasons in southern Washington — the last region to do so, according to the foliage map. Use Vancouver as a home base to explore gentle fall hikes and drives in Northern Clark County. Or just stroll along the historic homes of Officer’s Row in downtown Vancouver or Columbia River Waterfront Renaissance Trail.

For a day trip, visit the Columbia River Gorge, where autumn’s maple-heavy displays frame sheer, wall-like basalt cliffs and numerous waterfalls and line the vast Columbia River. Take Washington’s SR-14 for a drive parallel to the river’s beauty, and enjoy lunch in picturesque Stevenson, Washington.

Mount Rainier fall road trip

Another seasonal road, Chinook Scenic Byway, is only open for another few weeks. The Pass takes drivers through a dizzying array of landscapes — including some unique ecoregions, like Yakima plateau and grand fir mixed forest, thereby multiplying the opportunities for spotting different types of autumn color.

On your way south and east, try to exit I-5’s bland traffic as soon as possible, enjoying two-lane country roads and farmstands through rural King and Pierce counties. Near Greenwater, enjoy the leafy canopy, and pull over near the Skookum Falls viewpoint to catch sight of bright, blazing vine maples. Head east on Chinook Pass for a leisurely drive, stopping at Tipsoo Lake’s red huckleberry bushes. End your trip in Yakima, and enjoy a foodie’s paradise and slake your thirst with local harvests of beer and wine.

Note: Before heading out, check current road conditions; October can bring anything from wildfire smoke to snow.

