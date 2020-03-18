SEATTLE — McGraw Square, the only new luxury townhome community on Queen Anne Hill, has released its final view homes for sale.

The six homes feature the Emerson and Emerson Elite floor plans, which offer three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and expansive rooftop decks with westerly views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

“These fabulous rooftop decks are like a private escape for taking in Seattle sunsets, sipping cocktails, or entertaining family and friends,” says Stephanie Schuessler, community sales consultant for Toll Brothers, the builder at McGraw Square. “They’re plumbed for gas, so homeowners can enjoy outdoor cooking and socializing the entire year.”

Additional home highlights include a convenient main-floor entry, an open-concept living space illuminated by oversize windows and including a fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with an island that can seat up to six.

“What’s great is that there’s still time to choose finishes in these homes at our award-winning design studio in Kirkland,” says Schuessler. Homebuyers can choose paint colors, light fixtures, hardware, trims, flooring and more.

For buyers who want to move in right away, the community also has two quick-delivery options: the Emerson Northwest Contemporary and Prospect Elite Northwest Contemporary. These are fully decorated and available for tours, as is the model home on home site No. 3.

The quick-delivery Emerson Northwest Contemporary includes several upgrades, including extensive hardwood flooring, premium cabinetry and appliances, floor-to-ceiling bathroom tiling and a home-automation package. The package includes keyless entry, temperature and speaker control, and multiple security options.

The Prospect Elite Northwest Contemporary has a three-bedroom, 3.5-bath layout spanning 2,111 square feet. Its design features an expansive top-floor living space that melds a gourmet kitchen with a great room and an attached covered deck.

“The level of quality, styling and design vision in these homes is spectacular. We were recently awarded ‘Community of the Year’ at the 2019 Tribute Awards — and for good reason,” says Schuessler.

Visitors to McGraw Square are invited to tour the grounds and explore the recently finished community courtyard and nearly completed community park.

“Our neighborhood is surrounded by stunning old-growth trees,” says Schuessler. “Two beautiful evergreens mark the entrance to the courtyard, which goes right down the middle of the neighborhood and creates a really sweet community feeling.”

McGraw Square is nearly 70% sold out of its 57 luxury townhomes. Convenient and walkable, the community is set within the quiet tranquility of Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. It is a few blocks from the quaint coffee shops and neighborhood restaurants of the area. The community is on a transit line to downtown Seattle, and within minutes of the city’s dining, culture, nightlife and employment centers.

McGraw Square at Queen Anne: Open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays–Fridays at 957 W. McGraw St., Seattle. Prices from $999,995. 206-363-5000 or McGrawSquare.com/home