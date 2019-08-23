Located on a quiet treelined street, the Reserve at Woodside offers 19 secluded homesites with a variety of floor plans.

MOUNT VERNON — Visitors to the Woodside active-adult community this weekend will be among the first to view the final release of homesites. Located on a quiet tree-lined street, the Reserve at Woodside offers 19 secluded homesites with a variety of single-level and master-suite-on-the-main-level designs.

“We’ve saved the best for last,” says Kendra Decker, vice president and principal of Landed Gentry Homes, the builder at Woodside. “The Reserve offers a special collection of homes with a very private woodland feel.”

Woodside Open noon–5 p.m. daily at 819 Alpine View Dr., Mount Vernon Prices: $449,900–$639,900 Information: 360-941-8130 or landedgentry.com

Woodside has two home collections: the Alpine View Collection and the new Reserve Collection. Both are located near Eaglemont Golf Course and offer primarily single-level homes that range in size from 1,392 to 2,800 square feet.

Each home features great-room living areas, at least three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a finished two-car garage. Many of the plans include dens and bonus rooms, as well. A limited number of daylight ramblers are also available, bordering a natural wooded park.

The homes are stand-alone and include individual yard maintenance that is covered by the homeowners’ association.

The model home features the single-level Madrona design with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The 2,006-square-foot, open-concept design includes a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. The master suite is on the opposite side of the house from the guest bedroom and sunny den.

“The interiors include features that help make living easy,” Decker says. They include open layouts, vaulted and 9-foot ceilings, finished garages, solid-surface countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, white painted millwork, engineered-wood flooring and more.

Pricing at Woodside ranges from $449,900 to the mid-$600,000s.

Buyers have the choice of purchasing a presale home, where they can select their preferred colors and finishes, or a home already under construction, which typically offers an earlier move-in date.

In addition to individual yard maintenance, Woodside offers other community amenities including neighborhood parks and walking trails. There is a private lodge and commons park that serves as the centerpiece of the community.

Nestled in the Skagit Valley, Woodside is located within walking distance of Eaglemont Golf Course and near grocery stores and medical facilities. Downtown Mount Vernon is 3 miles away, and services such as Costco and Target are also a short drive away.

“Natural beauty abounds and there is never a shortage of things to see and do,” Decker says of the surrounding area. “From hiking the nearby North Cascades or the many state and local parks, to fishing the Skagit River and nearby San Juan Islands, there is an abundance of outdoor activities. The area also features a vibrant arts scene, with local exhibits, arts museums and performances staged at McIntyre Hall and other venues. There is an activity for everyone.”