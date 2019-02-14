48° North offers homes that are designed to take in the natural vistas and optimize comfortable living.

ANACORTES — 48° North is nearly sold out, and the builder is offering the remaining water-view homes for as little as $799,900.

“Now is a perfect time to buy your dream water view home,” says Kendra Decker, vice president of Landed Gentry Homes and Communities. “With rare incentives being offered and gorgeous move-in-ready homes available, it’s an excellent opportunity for a great value.”

48° North Open noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays at 1505 Latitude Circle, Anacortes Prices: $799,900–$939,900 Information: 360-488-3727 or landedgentryhomes.com

Eight homes remain for sale at 48° North, where many of the homes feature stunning views of the San Juan Islands and Guemes Channel. “With just a limited number of homes still available, it’s worth the trip to see what you’ve been missing,” Decker says.

The builder is offering several thoughtfully designed home plans, designed to take in the natural vistas and optimize comfortable living. The home designs range from daylight ramblers to traditional home layouts, and several offer master suites and comfortable great rooms on the main level.

Homes range in size from 2,809 to over 4,200 square feet — many with media rooms and bonus loft options, as well as two-, three- or four-car garages.

Buyers at 48° North can personalize their homes with selections that match their lifestyle and taste. The homes include nicely appointed finishes with extensive hardwood flooring; solid-surface counters throughout; solid wood cabinetry; fully landscaped, irrigated and fenced yards; and more.

Landed Gentry is offering tours of the professionally furnished model home this weekend, as well as two other newly completed quick-delivery homes.

The model home features the builder’s Larrabee design. Just over 3,000 square feet of living space includes a master suite, guest room and study on the main level. The lower level offers a spacious family room, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The open floor plan offers breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands, with covered decks on both levels to take advantage of the vistas.

Buyers have the option to purchase a quick-delivery home already in construction, or they can personalize their home through Landed Gentry’s streamlined presale process.

48° North is situated in delightful neighborhood in Anacortes. In addition to the beautiful views, it’s walking distance to Washington Park, the Guemes Channel Trail and the San Juan Ferry. It also offers easy access to town amenities — the hospital, library, area marinas and downtown core are all within a five-minute drive.

Anacortes is a unique coastal community with outdoor recreation all around, from boating and fishing to hiking and biking opportunities. There is a vibrant arts scene, with many galleries, a monthly art walk and festivals throughout the summer months.

Landed Gentry Homes and Communities is a local family owned business that has been building homes in the Pacific Northwest since 1979.