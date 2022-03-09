On a clear day, as Mount Baker and the Cascades sit in the backdrop, March and April summon forth an explosion of tulips and daffodils from Skagit Valley fields. After all, Skagit County produces more tulip and daffodil bulbs than any other U.S. county. While it might seem early to plan for upcoming flower power, spring weekends book quickly. Consider your strategy now for a Skagit County road trip.

March daffodils in Skagit Valley

Early birds might consider the March La Conner Daffodil Festival, which kicks off the region’s flowery bounty. While many of us have photographic evidence of attending the world-famous tulip festival, at least one regional farm plant grows more daffodils than tulips.

This year marks the county’s eighth daffodil festival with farms opening their fields to visitors, including Roozengaarde’s 25-acre daffodil display. If you take a great shot of the yellow trumpets, enter the Daffodil Festival 2022 Photo Contest.

In March, La Conner offers small-town Washington spirit. Enjoy entertainment and artist demos at the La Conner Artists’ Gallery, an ice cream social and auction and on March 26, La Conner’s first-ever Daffodil Pet Parade (with costume contest). Bring binoculars — March also means you might spot overwintering flocks of honking snow geese snacking in surrounding fields.

Independent inns, fine restaurants and boutiques line downtown La Conner’s picturesque, European-like Swinomish Channel. Make reservations to tuck into Dungeness crab spaghetti in a harissa butter sauce at Nell Thorn Waterfront Bistro & Bar. Then tuck yourself into bed at the channelside La Conner Channel Lodge.

April tulips in Skagit Valley

Every year, The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival runs from April 1-30, and this year is a particularly fine year to go. Many activities on hiatus for the past few years are on again. Designed as a driving tour from I-5, drivers can pinball between 27 festival destinations throughout the region.

Take State Route 20 at Exit 230, near Burlington, if you’re going directly to the tulip fields. If you plan to pack or gather lunch supplies, exit a little earlier at 226 for Mount Vernon, for Skagit Valley Co-Op’s excellent sandwiches, deli foods and desserts.

Admission to gardens typically requires tickets and a fee, but driving past the vivid red, orange, pink and purple roadside blooms is free, and still spectacular. The gardens intentionally select early-, mid- and late-blooming tulips so visitors can enjoy color throughout April. The festival’s website gives the skinny on bloom status.

Use the Tulip Festival’s map, or navigate with online maps to start the day at RoozenGaarde, the oldest, largest and most well-known garden. Since the mid-1700s, the Roozen family has been in the tulip business.

RoozenGaarde’s million-bloom display garden gets redesigned annually, while another 350 acres of tulips that generally start blooming about April 4 and show off for about 3 weeks. Altogether, 90-plus tulip types flourish in the fields. Tickets are $15 for general admission for ages 3 and up and includes parking.

Then, navigate south to Tulip Town, a pop-up town appearing once a year, with outdoor tulips and beautiful indoor displays. Four types of tickets give visitors access to view and photograph the farm’s five acres of color, visit the retail boutique and nursery, enjoy food, ice cream and other goodies at the cafe, or the beer and wine garden. Tickets start at $15 for adults and $7 for ages 6-11 (kids 5 and under are free).

Tulip Town experiences include a mini workshop on bouquet making and an escorted field trip to create your mini tulip kaleidoscope. The photography pass is spendy (starting at $100) but provides all-day access plus exclusive access during “golden hours” of sunrise and sunset.

Advertising

Both RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town offer online, timed ticketing — a must if you’re planning to visit on the busy weekend. Depending on timing and policies, you may be able to change ticket dates.

Relative newcomer Garden Rosalyn opened in 2021, and features tulips creating geometric and animal shapes with color, plus on-site geese and ducks. Tickets are $12.

Beyond Skagit’s flowering fields

After wrapping up your tulip farm visits, turn to the festival’s printable map. You’ll find new-to-you breweries, wineries and wine cellars, country markets, nurseries and greenhouses, and the English-style Willowbrook Manor, serving “Tea & Tulips” in April (make reservations in advance).

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival showers April with festivities. These include culinary options, such as a Kiwanis salmon barbecue and a chili and chowder cook-off. Arts-based activities are available, too — timber tech and chainsaw carvings at Woodfest in Sedro-Wooley, in addition to three art shows and a juried arts and crafts fair. On April 9, La Conner runs a Tulip Parade, while an April 23 “Tulip Pedal” raises money for kids’ bike helmets.

If you plan to go, know that these country roads get clogged during the festival’s busy days — typically weekends. Dress for ever-changing weather and wind, and muddy fields. If you plan to stay overnight in Skagit County, Anacortes and La Conner offer many smaller, inn-style hotels. Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington offer larger family-friendly suites. Bed and breakfasts are sprinkled like seeds around Anacortes, La Conner and Mount Vernon.

Note: South of Seattle, Pierce County runs a Daffodil Festival of its own, with multiple parades and Daffodil Queen Coronation on April 9th, 2022. Parades start in the morning at 10:15 in Tacoma before moving onto Puyallup and Sumner and ending in Orting with a 5:00 evening parade.

Whether you’re looking to make an environmentally conscious choice with a hybrid or to save cash with our new car lease deals, Western Washington Toyota Dealers can help you find a new car that keeps up with your lifestyle.