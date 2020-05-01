Gardening is a good physical activity, particularly for aging adults. The light bending and squatting of planting and stretching to pull weeds builds strength while increasing mobility. Because it gets the body moving, gardening can also count towards the recommended 30 minutes of daily exercise, which can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Getting “garden dirty” can be an excellent way to improve the mental and physical health of aging adults. At the communities built by Wesley Homes, residents enjoy the beauty of growing flowers and the bounty of harvesting vegetables without the hassle of mowing grass or taking care of a yard. Who knew growing broccoli had a plethora of health benefits?

Gardening may also boost brain health. The physical demands of gardening and the critical-thinking skills needed to decide what to plant and how to take care of those plants may have an impact on reducing the chances of developing dementia.

Soaking up some sunshine while creating a beautiful space to relax reduces stress, increases cortisol, can reduce high blood pressure and helps us soak up vitamin D, which is important for maintaining healthy bones.

Wesley Homes offers landscaping and gardening opportunities at its communities. Residents enjoy strolling gardens filled with ornamental flowers and sprouting veggies while connecting with neighbors.

For smaller spaces, container gardening has endless possibilities. Apartments with private patios or balconies are perfect for growing strawberries, vegetables and flowers right outside the door.

For garden lovers or those who simply enjoy the outdoors, communities with landscaped trails and nearby parks provide opportunities for walks and hikes.

