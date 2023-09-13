About 68 miles north of Seattle, a small town sits along the Swinomish Channel, much unchanged since the early 20th century in size or appeal. However, La Conner’s arts-focused features and festivals bring in national and international visitors alike. The town offers a home to various fine artisans, craftspeople and writers of all stripes.

The town boasts hundreds of historic sites, with dozens on the National Register. The La Conner Historic District was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. As a result, handsome waterfront businesses sit preserved on pilings next to the beautiful Swinomish Channel and historic homes.

In the 1960s through 1970s, an informal art colony called “Fishtown” arose near La Conner, where poets, painters, sculptors and others settled into previously abandoned fishing shacks. Throughout the following decades, La Conner’s artsy, historic reputation soon brought more tourists attracted by the restored downtown boardwalk and main street.

So, a fine way to kick off your visit is with a self-guided walking tour. The Walking Tour of La Conner’s Historic Landmarks takes visitors throughout the downtown’s turn-of-the-20th-century wood and brick buildings, most constructed during the town’s first heyday.

Look for the former livery stables, hotel, barber shop, saloon and one of Puget Sound’s oldest weekly newspapers. The buildings now house an eclectic mix of small historic inns, fine and casual dining, gift shops, galleries and boutiques.

Then, either prep to hike (or drive) to the remaining properties — mostly homes scattered throughout town. One of those is the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, which is housed within a three-story 1891 Tudor-style Victorian home perched above downtown. The museum’s exhibits mix traditional fiber arts (such as traditional Korean wrapping cloth) with the modern and unexpected — such as a temporary exhibit focused on feed-sack clothing and crafts.

In October, the museum hosts one of the town’s famous festivals. The quilt and fiber art festival features art, classes, workshops, vendors and more. For those interested in the literary arts, October also brings the Skagit River Poetry Festival every other year — the next event will be in 2024. In November, the annual Art’s Alive! festival presents invitational and open art shows over four days, including the work of 50 regional artists.

A mix of museums, galleries and boutiques entices the curious within La Conner’s downtown. The free Museum of Northwest Art (MoNA) features ongoing exhibits of contemporary art and a permanent collection of 2,400 artworks from the 1900s to the present.

The museum offers fun one-time classes, like intergenerational crown making, one-day drawing and origami with recycled materials workshops, on intermittent Saturdays. If you’re inspired, Mystic Art Supply sells materials and further classes — including one-day watercolor workshops.

Around a dozen galleries dot First Street and nearby streets, promoting local and national modern, Indigenous, and contemporary and resale works, including fine arts, ceramics, sculptures, metal works, and more.

The La Conner Artist’s Gallery is a cooperative venture between local artisans and craftspeople — you’ll find an eclectic mix of jewelry, fiber and wood arts, essential oil-infused body care, and other handmade items. The Wood Merchant sells American-made fine woodworking, including kitchen and office supplies, toys, sculptures and furniture. Seaport Books features Northwest authors, titles focused on the region and bestsellers.

For dining, the epicurious can try the seafood-forward fare of The Oyster and Thistle, Nell Thorn Waterfront Bistro & Bar or the Fork at Skagit Bay. There are burgers and bowls at The Firehall Kitchen and Taphouse and burgers and wood-fired pizza at La Conner Brewing Company. For a picnic, pick up Sunday-morning-only biscuits at Wayfinder Market — or a grab-n-go salad, fancy sandwich or side from the refrigerated case.

Downtown La Conner contains charming stays encompassing historic inns, hotels and bed-and-breakfasts. Notable sleeps in La Conner’s downtown include the 40-room waterside La Conner Channel Lodge and the 12-room Hotel Planter on the National Historic Register.

Before leaving town, stop for a picnic at Conner Waterfront Park, a 2017 addition to the region’s park portfolio. The park sits in the shadow of the aesthetically appealing Rainbow Bridge, a 1957 rainbow-shaped steel structure. Conner Waterfront Park features a salmon-shaped slide and grassy lawn beside the peaceful Swinomish Channel.

Or enjoy nature’s artistic side with a hike at the island of 83-acre Kukatali Preserve, the first U.S. tribal state park to be co-owned and jointly managed by a federally recognized tribe and state government. Sitting on the Swinomish Reservation, a visit may take a careful reading of hiking reports, rules and tips — particularly so you don’t get stranded at high tide.

