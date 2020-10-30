The coronavirus pandemic may be keeping us closer to home these days, but here in Washington State, we are fortunate to have a wealth of wow-worthy local destinations to choose from, including ocean beaches, mountain ranges, rainforests, and wide, dry open spaces.

The Explore Washington’s Backyard Passport makes it easy to find new adventures, or revisit old favorites, with a list of Covid-smart excursions to enjoy with the entire family. Find the region you want to explore, then start choosing adventures that include what you would like to see do. Water to mountains, there’s an adventure for everyone.

As an extra incentive, each passport destination check-in counts toward earning prizes, ranging from digital movie passes to the new PNW feature-length film “The Dark Divide” to T-shirts and caps, and a chance at a grand prize of a vacation package to a regional destination.

Discover a day of beachcombing at Skamokawa Vista Park in Wahkiakum County of the Beaches region. This southwest corner of the state has never-ending coastlines and awe-inspiring sunsets. You may never want to leave.

Or perhaps a day of hunting waterfalls on the Olympic Peninsula? Marymere Falls and more on the Magical Misty Waterfall Trail are sure to please. The Peninsulas region is home to moss-covered old-growth rainforests.

The Volcanoes region is one of the defining characteristics of our Washington state skyline. Find the “Eruption Chamber” exhibit, take a helicopter ride over the natural wonders, and check out the Johnston Ridge Observatory when you visit the infamous Mount Saint Helens.

The Gorge region runs along the Columbia River on the southern border of Washington State. Just a short jaunt from Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon, Battleground State Park stretches over 280 acres of inviting natural space. This unique park has tons of trails, private camping sites, and a fun swim area in the crater lake of an ancient volcano.

Wine country greets you with incredible roaring canyons and endless expanses of panoramic countryside. For a quiet outdoor space, visit Sacajawea State Park. Located at the confluence of the Snake and the Columbia rivers, this beautiful oasis boasts 9,000 feet of freshwater shoreline. Come picnic, fly a kite, and enjoy the big sky at this gorgeous park.

The rolling fields of grain invite you to the Palouse region in the Southeastern corner of our state. The Listening Circle at Chief Timothy Park is a beautiful opportunity to pause and meditate in the beauty of this unique camping island in the middle of the Snake River.

The Ponderosa region is home to rushing rivers and wild lands. What better way to see more than with a biking adventure? Mount Spokane delivers with beautiful scenery, stunning wildflowers, and 79 miles of mountain biking and horseback riding trails.

Three hundred days of sunshine greet you in the Trails and Lakes region in North Central Washington. A fun trail with beautiful views is the Homestead Trail. This little 2.2-mile hike has sweeping views from the Enchantments to the confluence of the Wenatchee River.

The next stop for our passport backyard adventurers is the Salish Sea region in Northwestern Washington. Rosario Beach is on the western point of Fidalgo Island near Deception Pass. Sit back and watch boat traffic cruise by or explore the shoreline trail that loops its way over the hills.

The Metro Puget Sound region is central to the Sound for which it is named. With thousands of acres of green space to explore, Dash Point State Park is a great pick for your list. Dip your toes in the water, search for sea creatures on the shore, and soak up the incredible views.

The last stamp on the passport tour of Washington is in the Islands region located out on the Puget Sound waters. Double Bluff Beach is the perfect opportunity for our loyal canine companions to get out and stretch their legs with us.

Wherever you roam in Washington State, you’re sure to discover new favorite places, making new memories and starting new travel traditions.

The Washington Tourism Alliance is the destination marketing organization for Washington State. From Seattle’s Space Needle to Mount Rainier, ocean beaches to renowned wine regions, few destinations offer the variety of experiences found in Washington State.