Whether you’re a seasoned kitchen mixologist or a home cook looking to pick up some cocktail skills for your next dinner party, whiskey is a great place to begin. “I really enjoy using it because you get this depth and complexity with it, especially when you get into those additional layers from a peated whiskey,” says Jenna Sagmoen, distillery education ambassador at Seattle’s Westland Distillery.

While some folks may associate the spirit with an intense burn, once you get past that, Sagmoen says, a world of cocktail possibilities opens up, with whiskey as an adaptable ingredient ripe for experimentation and enjoyment. “Sometimes it’s the star of the show, and that’s great, and other times, I think whiskey is a supporting role, and I recommend that people explore both of those options to fully grasp what whiskey has to offer,” she says.

When it comes to whiskey pairings, the versatile spirit meshes well with a variety of flavors. If you’re unsure of where to start, Sagmoen recommends exploring what’s in season, whether it’s fruit, spices or even candy. “In the fall, some safe ones that I’ll experiment with are a chai spice blend, pumpkin or apple. Dark flavors like fig or vanilla bean are always safe, too, and pair well with whiskey,” she says.

In the springtime, think of what’s blossoming. “A lot of people might not think to match floral liqueurs or simple syrups with whiskey, but sometimes those are the best,” says Sagmoen. Think: hibiscus, lavender-lemon combos, and summer fruits like blackberries, huckleberries, peaches and rhubarb.

This approach works in winter, too, with pairing options like rosemary, cranberry and pomegranate, or winter flavors like chocolate. “A chocolate liqueur is probably a flavor you’re never going to go wrong with,” says Sagmoen. “I’ve never had a whiskey cocktail that had chocolate liqueur in it be bad.” It can also be a good way to introduce non-whiskey drinkers to the depth of flavor whiskey can bring. “Everybody has a sweet tooth, whether they like to admit it or not, so that usually wins people over pretty fast,” says Sagmoen.

A foolproof approach? Think about flavors you already enjoy and adapt them accordingly. “Maybe you really like orange and clove, you make some apple cider at home in the fall… Great, find a way to incorporate whiskey with it. You already like those other flavors, so now it’s just about fine-tuning. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel all the time.”

You also don’t have to start with the most complicated recipe or stock your cupboard with expensive ingredients — yet. Often, Sagmoen says, cocktail beginners can feel intimidated by the complexity of mixology and recipes that require ingredients they’re unlikely to have on-hand at home already — a barrier she herself encountered when she first got into cocktails. “For me, it was about finding a basic recipe that was whiskey-forward, like an old fashioned or a Manhattan,” she said. She kept those initial explorations simple, trying out bitters, vermouths and whiskeys.

Whiskey highballs — two-ingredient cocktails, like a whiskey ginger or whiskey soda — are also an option. But, warns Sagmoen, make sure you’re using the best ingredients you can find if you take this approach, because “you can’t cover it up with other ingredients. It might take some extra dabbling of finding that perfect club soda or sparkling water and that right whiskey and the right ratio, too.”

And give yourself room to experiment. “Explore. Give yourself time to create,” says Sagmoen. “When I make cocktails at home or when I’m trying to experiment for our tasting room, I just do it in really small amounts. You don’t have to commit yourself to a full-sized cocktail and then find out on the first sip: ‘Oh, this was not good, never mind, and pour it down the sink.’”

Once you’ve got the basics down, it may be time to take the next step on your whiskey: visiting a tasting room like Westland’s, where visitors can try different small pours of whiskies served in flights. The half-ounce pour “just gives you enough of a taste to know right away” if you like it, says Sagmoen. Cocktail flights are another option if you’re looking to try whiskey paired with a variety of other flavors. “It’s also a fun way to try different cocktails and different flavors. Even if there’s just one on that flight that you like, then I’ve done my job,” she says.

Whiskey cocktails to try at home

Peated old fashioned

A classic, approachable whiskey cocktail to make at your kitchen bar.

INGREDIENTS

1⅔ oz. Westland Peated single malt whiskey

½ oz. demerara simple syrup (based on a 1:1 ratio of sugar to water)

3 dashes cherry bitters

Garnish: orange peel

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients into a chilled rocks glass and stir well with a large ice cube. Pinch an orange peel to release the oils onto the top of the drink, then add peel and enjoy!

The Island Hopper

A fun, Tiki-inspired cocktail you might find in a tasting room.

INGREDIENTS

2 oz. Westland American single malt whiskey

⅔ oz. Sidetrack yuzu citrus liqueur

1 oz. Liber & Co. Pineapple Gum syrup

3 dashes Bittercube Jamaican No. 1 bitters

Splash of Fever Tree ginger ale

Garnish: lemon twist

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients (minus ginger ale) in a mixing glass and stir well over plenty of ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass, top with ginger ale and garnish with a lemon twist.

