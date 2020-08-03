Whether you’re looking for an energizing activity or a relaxing pastime, Wesley at Tehaleh is surrounded by a myriad of parks to fit your needs. From tranquil ponds and open areas for picnics to gathering spaces designed to challenge your body and mind, residents and their guests can experience a new adventure every day — even as they social distance.

Stroll among the trees in the lush resident gardens and pet-friendly walking trails surrounding Wesley’s newest campus. Choose to expand your journey on Tehaleh’s extensive 20-plus miles of easy walking paths. The invigorating hiking trails connect to neighboring parks.

As you wind over wetland boardwalks and through serene open spaces, keep an eye out for the woodland inhabitants, including black-tail deer. Early risers walking the Overlook Trail near Tehaleh Heights Elementary School might spot the resident herd of Cascade Roosevelt Elk grazing in the school’s fields. Birdwatchers can steal a glimpse of the eagles, woodpeckers and killdeers residing around the tranquil ponds of Ponder and Yonder parks.

Behind Wesley at Tehaleh is the newest addition designed to accommodate neighborly activities and outdoor fun. Shake up your typical exercise routine on the two low-impact fitness stations, borrow a book from the little neighborhood library bookcase or play a game of chess or checkers at the gameboard tables under the picnic pavilion at Reflection Park. Linger in the methodically selected flower garden to regard the hummingbirds, butterflies and various pollinators.

If you’re expecting company, give the parks designed for kids of all ages a try. Teenagers will enjoy the skate park, graffiti wall and half basketball court at The Edge. Little tykes can practice their skills across the street at the scooter park in Sprouts Holler, or climb a tree fort at Expedition Grove. Cruise on the zipline, challenge your friends to bocce ball or barbecue a picnic until the sun goes down at Big Sky Park. The community’s dark sky policy encourages light fixtures that cast little or no light upward, making this park a great place to stargaze.

Wesley and the surrounding master-planned community of Tehaleh are designed for residents and their families to connect to the outdoors. This includes their four-legged companions. Furry friends can run loose at the fully fenced off-leash dog park, Hounds Hollow, which features an agility course, a spacious grassy field and pooch-friendly trails. Afterward, cool off with a handcrafted specialty drink and delicious pup cup from the community coffee shop.

“As a person who has always had dogs, it was a real comfort to have Kudo be able to live with us,” says future Wesley resident Madge Hanson. “There aren’t many senior living facilities that allow dogs, let alone provide on-campus pet amenities to help me take care of him should I need it. I’m excited to walk out my patio onto the grounds and have easy access to outdoor activities.”

Live among the trees in a Wesley at Tehaleh pet-friendly residence that fits your lifestyle, from bountiful apartments in The Lodge to beautiful accommodations in the Brownstone. Catered Living services and memory care apartments are also available for help with daily activities as desired.

For those lazy days, enjoy views of the Olympic Mountains, Mount Rainier and the surrounding greenery.

Wesley at Tehaleh inspires holistic wellness and quality living for aging well. These qualities are highlighted in the natural features of the architecture, daily organized activities, lush landscape, resident gardens, outdoor fire pits for neighbors to gather and variety of pet-friendly accommodations.

_____

Wesley at Tehaleh: Open by appointment at 17702 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Information at 206-466-2720 or Tehaleh.WesleyChoice.org.