More than ever, today’s seniors and their families need flexibility in senior care. While continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) are an option for families seeking senior care, a monthly lease retirement community offers a more flexible option in uncertain times.

Retirement communities that offer monthly lease options are generally less expensive than CCRCs because they do not require a sizable entrance fee investment. Additionally, rental retirement communities operate as a rental agreement where residents are leasing space from the community. Residents can make changes to their lease without losing their investment, depending on the terms of the lease.

Both CCRCs and rental retirement communities offer a wide range of senior care services and both can offer luxurious lifestyle options with engaging programs and activities.

Located in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, Murano Senior Living is one of these flexible monthly lease option communities, offering month-to-month leases with access to a wide range of senior care services that are personalized to meet the needs of each resident.

Murano Senior Living’s assisted-living license allows residents to stay in their preferred apartment and access the assisted-living services they need, when they need them.

For families seeking memory care, Murano Senior Living offers Opal, Leisure Care’s signature memory care program that offers holistic care services in a compassionate environment. And if a loved one is needing additional care for progressive diseases such as Parkinson’s, Murano offers an enhanced level of assisted-living services on the Pearl floor.

In all cases, residents only pay for services if they need them. When you need senior living, you need access to care quickly. The compassionate experts are Murano Senior Living are now accepting needs-based move-ins.

Murano Senior Living: Located at 620 Terry Ave., Seattle. Information at 206-202-4620 or MuranoSeniorLiving.com.