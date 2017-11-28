Long-term repetition taps power of body’s ability to form new neuro connections.

Danielle was just 27 years old when she had a major brain stem stroke.

Despite several trips to the emergency room, all signs and symptoms went undiagnosed for an entire week. Not until seizures began, her heart stopped and she was resuscitated did doctors perform an MRI to diagnose her. By then she had locked-in syndrome, a nearly always fatal condition leaving her with complete awareness but the inability to move a single muscle.

Jeremy was 15 when he hopped over his backyard fence after school because he forgot his house key. The string on his hooded sweatshirt got caught between the fence boards. He suffered a spinal cord injury leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Danielle and Jeremy’s stories are not isolated incidents; there are an estimated 70,000 people in the Puget Sound region living with spinal cord injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury or other degenerative illnesses such as multiple sclerosis. According to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 1 in 50 Americans will experience paralysis in their lifetime.

The good news: neuroplasticity. It’s the body’s ability to form new neuro connections through long-term, intensive and repetitious movement, like when we practice to learn a new sport, or play the guitar. The key to improvement is long-term, repetitive, structured therapy designed to promote recovery of function.

In 2005, Pushing Boundaries was established to bring exercise-based recovery therapy to those fighting paralysis in the Northwest. Their mission is to deliver intensive exercise therapy that strengthens and supports people living with paralysis, and their families, to maximize health and improve quality of life. An extensive support center helps clients, family members and the community face paralysis head on.

The unlimited therapy necessary to promote recovery lies outside the medically based rehabilitation system. Community support helps Pushing Boundaries work collaboratively with traditional rehab programs.

Because of financial support, clients like Danielle and Jeremy are able to focus their energy to regain hand function, or regain core strength so that they can sit upright, and even regain the ability to walk after a spinal cord injury.

To learn how you can immediately transform someone’s life through the gift of movement, visit Pushing-Boundaries.org. To actually see your gift in action, visit their YouTube page under PushingBoundaries.