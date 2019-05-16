Incentives valued at up to $19,000 are available during the “Bring Life Outdoors” event, which begins on May 18.

BOTHELL — On May 18, Toll Brothers kicks off its “Bring Life Outdoors” event across all of its regional communities. The event, which runs through June 2, helps buyers create sophisticated spaces by including luxury outdoor-living upgrades in purchase packages.

Incentives valued at up to $19,000 vary from community to community, and include everything from expanded back patios and fire pits to built-in gas fireplaces, integrated space heaters, yard irrigation and fenced backyards.

Talon Ridge Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9325 N.E. 173rd St., Bothell Prices: From $1.2 million Information: 425-563-7707 or tollbrothers.com

Outdoor living spaces are a major draw for many homes, including those at Bothell’s Talon Ridge community, says Toll Brothers sales manager Anna-Vija Nelson.

“We’re just over 70% sold out in this community and the homes with the covered outdoor living spaces were the most desirable. It’s very popular because people can sit outside and enjoy nature in every season,” says Nelson.

At Talon Ridge, the Tacoma model home offers a stunning example of the opportunities with outdoor living. Its covered outdoor space is 25 feet by 12 feet and has 16-foot multi-stacking glass doors that open to create an expansive extension of living space.

Features include an exterior gas fireplace with surrounding stonework, wiring for a television and space for a barbecue.

“It’s a gorgeous area for entertaining,” says Nelson. “It gives you so much more space. It’s an extension of the great room, ideal for social gatherings and parties at any time of year.”

In addition to the model, the outdoor living option is available at Talon Ridge on the Ballard with Basement, which is a five-bedroom, 4,098-square-foot design, and the Ames, a four-bedroom, 2,976-square-foot design.

Buyers are encouraged to tour the community and the model home. “The community is really coming together. We now have eight families moved in and two more coming next month. It’s wonderful to walk around and see kids out playing and riding their bikes in the street,” Nelson says.

Talon Ridge is centrally located within five minutes of downtown Bothell, offering a front-row seat to the revitalization of this transformed city. It offers a wide variety of home designs with main-floor bedrooms, spacious basements and personalization options on presale homes. Buyers have the opportunity to work with a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio to choose everything from lighting fixtures to paint colors and hardware.

The Talon Ridge community is nestled in a peaceful setting encircled by over 3.5 acres of protected open space and mature trees. It is served by the highly-acclaimed Northshore School District and is only minutes from SR-522, granting swift access to several major employment centers.

“Our homeowners love that Talon Ridge is an easy commute to both Seattle and Bellevue,” says Nelson. “The Burke Gilman Trail is also nearby, offering a running and biking pathway in a gorgeous natural setting.”