Graystone Condominium, the only Seattle condominium tower opening in 2023, is partnering with the region’s most refined brands to elevate the Graystone lifestyle.

Prospective buyers who secure a preferred residence during presales can immediately start enjoying the Graystone benefits at award-winning resorts, legacy hotels, celebrated spas and acclaimed restaurants.

Columbia Hospitality, the largest luxury boutique hospitality management firm in the Pacific Northwest, will serve as the exclusive management and concierge for Graystone. As part of this concierge relationship, Graystone homeowners will have preopening and ongoing access to a portfolio of 5-star venues, including renowned golf courses such as Gold Mountain Golf Club, Echo Falls Golf Club, McCormick Woods Golf Club, North Shore Golf Club, Sunland Golf Course and Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club.

The region’s first winemaker, Ste. Michele Wine Estates, is also a Graystone partner, offering seasonal access to exclusive winemaker dinners and private Cellar Case sales beginning in 2022.

Future Graystone residents can also enjoy exclusive benefits at The Lodge at Saint Edward State Park, a Daniels Real Estate property. Daniels Real Estate is also the development firm for Graystone Condominiums.

The Lodge, located just 30 minutes from Graystone, is nestled within 365 acres of old-growth forest with walking and biking trails along the shores of Lake Washington. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and Northwest-inspired cuisine by Chef Jason Wilson, a James Beard Award winner.

When Graystone opens in 2023, homeowners and their guests will be able to enjoy an extension of these benefits without leaving their homes. A top-floor penthouse amenity provides stunning, wraparound city and mountain views, designed with indoor and outdoor rooms as a quiet extension of their home or for entertaining family and friends.

Purchase a Graystone wine locker and Ste. Michele Wine Estates will provide personalized concierge services to enjoy favorite wines in many of the cozy penthouse niches, or host the holidays in the dining salon with city views.

A media room with a luminous stone fireplace joins an outdoor courtyard for year-round use. The courtyard features al fresco dining and fireplaces with sweeping westerly views, capturing Seattle’s oyster light and beautiful sunsets.

If you feel like enjoying the leafy streets of First Hill, ask Graystone’s concierge to reserve a courtesy Rad Power Bike and you can be anywhere in the city in less than 15 minutes. The Graystone preview gallery has Rad Power Bikes for future residents to use and get to know Seattle’s upper eastside neighborhood, with its boutique shopping, acclaimed local theaters, art galleries, fine dining and infamous dive bars.

The preview gallery also includes interior vignettes of the homes, a scale model of the tower and photorealistic interactive images with the specified appliances, fixtures and finishes for each unique floor plan. See actual views taken with drone photography and furnished residences by Graystone’s interior designer, Robin Chell.

Graystone is currently preselling homes, and 60% of the introductory collection has been reserved. Studios are sold out, but there are urban one-bedroom homes priced from the low $600,000s, one-bedrooms from the high $600,000s and two-bedrooms from $1.1 million. Penthouses pricing is available upon request.

Graystone Condominium: Presentation gallery open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. daily at 1317 Madison St. on Seattle’s First Hill. Information at TheGraystone.com.