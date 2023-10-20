An estimated 6.7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s dementia. This type of brain disease is caused by damage to nerve cells (neurons) that prove essential to thinking, walking, talking and all human activity. (It’s believed that the brain changes that cause them begin 20 years or more before symptoms appear.) Seniors living alone experience challenges, whether they’re unable to care for themselves or experience loneliness and depression due to a lack of community and consistent care.

The senior living industry that addresses issues like memory care is always evolving, according to Kelly Ording, director of Memory Care, Watermark Retirement Communities. The interventions seniors need changes over time, and this really depends on each person’s journey through the disease. However, Ording says, the best “intervention” is really knowing the person, both who they are today but who they’ve been their whole life — and connecting with them by using that knowledge.

“Using something as universal as music to connect is a powerful way of reaching someone who may be nonverbal,” Ording says, “but it needs to be their music, their favorite artist or favorite song. I find that as someone progresses through the disease that the interventions may change somewhat, but if we are always coming from a place of understanding and wanting to guide rather than tell, we tend to be successful in meeting those needs.” (Amazingly, the parts of the brain that remember music and rhythm, especially songs connected to one’s youth, tend to remain unchanged.)

Watermark’s approach to memory care is evolving as well. Ording explains they’ve long taken a “person centered” approach, and they’re expanding the level of customization to strengthen their ability to focus on each person’s needs, interests and goals. Since they find the one-size-fits-all model isn’t effective, they’re creating programs flexible enough to accommodate the diversity of their communities’ seniors.

Technology is changing in the industry, too. “Engagement platforms allow for greater variety and give us more time to engage directly with our residents,” Ording says. “Watermark connected platforms and our technology enhances the delivery of care and gives us a greater ability to provide a more holistic process.”

According to Ording, family members and friends of those affected can benefit from joining a support group, and by learning as much as possible about the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association proves a great resource for both. “Help us get to know your loved one so we can tailor our care,” she adds. “We are here to support the family as much as we are their loved one; we are all a part of the support team together.”

Ording recalls one gentleman who was an avid golfer before moving into their Assisted Living. He still played occasionally but as his dementia progressed, he no longer went to the golf course. “Instead,” she shares, “we set up a mini-course in our garden and when he was bored or anxious, we would tell him it was his ‘tee time,’ and he would happily go play his round of golf in the garden. This creativity used something we knew brought him joy, and we were able to turn those moments that may have escalated into moments that brought him happiness.”

Watermark’s person-centered Prema Memory SupportSM program features their nayas, who play a crucial role as a guide to memory care residents, providing validation and imbuing their time together with a sense of purpose and well-being.

It feels important for Watermark’s person-centered wellness to encompass mind, body, spirit and community, covering all disciplines from nutrition and fitness to exploring new passions and celebrating friendships. Ording says this is “because it is the essence of what makes us all human — something we do not lose during our journey through the disease.”

At The Watermark at Bellevue, every day presents exciting adventures and cherished experiences. Our Assisted Living and Memory Care community is open and setting new standards in senior care. Our Independent Living community is set to open spring of 2024.