A grand opening celebration will take place on April 27 at the new Falling Water community in Bonney Lake.

BONNEY LAKE — KB Home will hold a grand opening celebration on April 27 at the homebuilder’s new Falling Water community. Located in a highly desirable Bonny Lake neighborhood, Falling Water provides easy freeway access and offers homebuyers a rare opportunity to own an Energy Star-certified home in the Seattle area from a trusted national homebuilder.

The grand opening celebration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., during which attendees may tour two elegantly appointed model homes and learn about the benefits of owning an Energy Star-certified home. Refreshments and food will be provided.

Falling Water Open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Tuesdays–Sundays and 1–6 p.m. Mondays at 17826 122nd St. Ct. E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the high $300,000s Information: 888-KB-HOMES or kbhome.com

Falling Water will offer six distinct one- and two-story floor plans, with up to four bedrooms and three baths. They range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet.

The homes feature desirable design characteristics like two- or three-car garages, spacious great rooms and elegant master suites. Pricing begins from the high $300,000s.

KB Home’s building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. Homebuyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

All of the KB homes at Falling Water will be built to current Energy Star certification guidelines. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to help save homebuyers between $1,000 and $1,400 a year in utility costs, adding up to potential savings of over $30,000 over the life of a 30-year mortgage, depending on the floor plan.