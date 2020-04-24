Have you always dreamed of owning a downtown home with some of Seattle’s best views? Perhaps you imagined that vision was out of reach.

Have you been waiting for an opportunity to purchase a contemporary new condominium in Pioneer Square? The neighborhood is at the doorstep to Seattle’s emerging, multi-billion-dollar waterfront promenade — a project that echoes other periods of urban development that have created some of the country’s great neighborhoods, like Soho, Yaletown and the Embarcadero.

That lifestyle is attainable, and the moment is now.

At Gridiron Condominiums, homebuyers can visualize themselves enjoying its modern amenity spaces and lounging on the building’s rooftop deck. From the community’s elevated urban perch, residents can soak in unparalleled views of the water, mountains and city skyline.

The homes feature open high-end kitchens and expansive window walls that let in abundant natural light.

Those living at Gridiron quickly learn how connected they are to the unique offerings of Pioneer Square district — Seattle’s first neighborhood. The area is also the hub for transit connections throughout the region.

Gridiron is offering virtual sales reservations that allow buyers to adhere to social-distancing requirements and still take advantage of low interest rates. And brokers with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty have produced a narrated property tour video that showcases the building’s common areas, penthouse amenities, and select model homes and unit floor plans.

The video, along with all available floor plans, can be found at gridironcondos.com.

Buyers are being offered individual unit reservations, in lieu of binding purchase and sale agreements. The reservation is a first right of opportunity to contract on a desired home with a negotiated price, in exchange for a fully refundable $5,000 deposit, which will be held in escrow.

To hold a reservation agreement, interested parties must be prequalified by one of Gridiron’s preferred lenders, Caliber Home Loans or HomeBridge. Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty will reserve the right to accept multiple reservations on the same unit, which will note first and second positions.

While prospective buyers safely wait to tour their new homes, Realogics and Google have partnered with Curate, a virtual staging platform, to use augmented reality to explore how to furnish their spaces.

Of the 12 homes available during this special offering, eight remain available for purchase. They include studios starting at $379,500 ($825 per square foot) and urban one-bedroom, one-bathroom units starting at $433,600 ($858 per square foot).

___

Gridiron Condominiums: Located at 590 First Ave. S., Seattle. Priced from $379,500. Information: 206-258-8315 or gridironcondos.com.