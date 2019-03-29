SEATTLE — City homes in a new residential tower unlike any other are now available to own in the heart of downtown Seattle. A collaboration between Westbank, architect James Cheng and artist John Hogan, First Light offers an opportunity to own a home in the vibrant cultural center of an emerging global city.

At First Light, each aspect — from the design to the amenities — has been considered in the goal of creating an offering unlike any in the city of Seattle. First Light’s gallery entrance lobby features a custom designed Fazioli piano and artwork by Hogan. Below, a unique bike clubhouse functions as a bike room and a communal gathering place. Above, a resident’s salon furnished by B&B Italia features a fully equipped kitchen, dining area and screening room.

The tower’s wellness center offers a comprehensive fitness facility and yoga studio. On the rooftop, a cantilevered sky pool and a secret garden overlook views of Puget Sound and the downtown Seattle skyline. Throughout the tower, Hogan’s light art installations have been interwoven to create many luminous sculptural moments.

To live at First Light is to enjoy the city’s best amenities within your home and the best of downtown Seattle living just outside your door.

Seattle is known as a center of culture and entertainment, with the country’s second-highest number of restaurants and live-music performance venues per capita. The Belltown neighborhood is part of downtown Seattle’s vibrant cultural district, and First Light is at the heart of this community, within walking distance from Pike Place Market and the waterfront, the Space Needle and museums of Seattle Center, nearby Pioneer Square and the sports and entertainment district, home to Seattle’s major stadiums.

Beyond the strength of its cultural offering, Seattle enjoys a growing critical mass of talent, innovation, creativity and economic activity. In 2017, the Seattle metropolitan area accounted for more software-related job postings than all of Silicon Valley combined. Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, Costco, Nordstrom and many other global organizations are based in Seattle and expanding. More than 114,000 people have moved to Seattle since 2010.

Seattle is one of the only American cities undertaking major investments in infrastructure. These range from transportation improvements to adding new rapid-transit systems, the revitalization of Seattle’s waterfront and several major hospital expansions. All of these factors are bringing Seattle to the forefront of emerging global cities, ensuring the city’s long-term strength and resilience and drawing many new, skilled and diverse residents who are driving record demand for homes in downtown Seattle.

Westbank’s work has always been based upon the simple premise that people should not have to compromise their living space in order to live immersed in the vibrancy of a city center. Westbank seeks to create the finest homes in the cities in which they practice, that can offer a viable alternative to a single-family detached structure. These homes may differ in size and typology, but they always exemplify a high degree of artistry, premier architecture and first-class amenities within a central, connected and culturally vibrant location.

At First Light, Seattleites have the opportunity to own one of Westbank’s latest city homes, and be part of a global trend, as more and more residents embrace the benefits of downtown city life.