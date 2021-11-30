If the approaching holiday season has visions of a quick getaway dancing in your head, Anacortes might offer just the respite you need. Plus, with one-of-a-kind local boutiques, it’s the perfect spot to do some holiday shopping. The festivities kick off with a Christmas tree lighting Dec. 3, and special holiday events abound throughout the month of December.

With holiday events on the calendar for each weekend, you can choose your own festive escape based on what looks most appealing to you. Here’s your guide to all the holiday happenings in Anacortes, and some tips on where to do your holiday shopping.

Special events

Anacortes officially kicks off the season Dec. 3 with the Coastal Christmas Tree Lighting. Held outside the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, the 6 p.m. lighting includes live music, hot cocoa and even a visit from Santa Claus. Once the tree is lit, you can head into the Anacortes Chamber lobby for photos with Santa.

If you didn’t get enough quality time with Santa on Friday, don’t fret — he’ll be back on duty on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. A hot breakfast is served at the Anacortes Senior Center and Santa will be on hand for photos and visits. In addition to breakfast and photos with Santa, this event includes holiday entertainment and crafts. The fee is $8 per ticket and pre-registration is required; you can register at the Anacortes Parks & Recreation site.

Santa continues to keep busy this weekend — at 11 a.m. he’ll head up the Walk With Santa Parade which begins at 3rd Street and Commercial Avenue. The parade is enjoyed by adults and children alike, as community groups join in the procession with decorated floats, trucks and cars.

The extremely popular Wonderland Walk takes place Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located at Washington Park, the campground features beautiful holiday decorations and additional holiday cheer in the form of live music, campfires and hot chocolate. Elizabeth Johnson, owner of the home and gift shop The Johnson Manor in downtown Anacortes, says this is her favorite local holiday event. “It’s a fun event to walk with kids to see the pretty lights,” says Johnson.

Before heading to the Wonderland Walk on the 11th, you can visit the Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair at the historic Port of Anacortes warehouse from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free event is perfect for families and includes plenty of fun activities including photos with Santa and ornament and cookie decorating.

If you choose to visit Anacortes on the last weekend before Christmas, be sure to head to the Rockin’ Yule Bizarre on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 18. Hosted by the Anacortes Music Project, Johnson notes that this is another one of her favorite holiday events. Favorite local artists put on a musical showcase that includes short sets of holiday music and a yule performance. Enjoy a local beer from Rockfish and be ready to do some dancing!

Shopping

Regardless of which weekend you choose to come to Anacortes, you can count on the local shops being open — so be ready to do some holiday shopping!

“We have a great variety of shops with something for everyone,” says Johnson.

Her own shop, The Johnson Manor, has a carefully curated selection that ensures you’ll be able to find gifts for everyone on your list. This includes books, tote bags, eco-friendly gifts, puzzles, games, paper products, sweet treats, crafts, and a section for babies and children.

Johnson also recommends Anacortes Oil & Vinegar, Watermark Bookstore, Pelican Bay Books, and Pearl Buttons for holiday shoppers.

Anacortes Oil & Vinegar specializes in pairings of the two, and also sells local jams and jellies. The owners make an effort to feature as many local products as possible, with about 25% of their products coming directly from Anacortes.

The book lovers in your life will surely appreciate any special finds at Watermark Bookstore and Pelican Bay Books, while Pearl Buttons is a must if you love vintage shopping (there’s no rule that you can’t buy a gift for yourself, after all).

Most importantly, Anacortes offers a relaxing getaway and an opportunity to enjoy festive events and a unique, laid-back shopping experience before you return to reality and all the obligations that come along with the holiday season. “The best part of being in Anacortes during the holiday season is its small-town vibe, which is fun to experience,” says Johnson.

Anacortes, on a drive-to island, offers the ultimate Northwest getaway. Spend a day or weekend experiencing everything from seaside recreation to forestlands, casual cafes to elegant dining, quirky to sophisticated shopping, art galleries to antique shops, and unique accommodations.