Communities especially built for ages 55 and older are among the most active sectors in today’s housing market. Demand in the category continues to grow, powered by downsizing empty-nesters as well as buyers who’ve simply had their fill of yard work and major household maintenance.

Woods Point is a picturesque, gated active adult community in North Bellingham/Ferndale offering 76 homesites meticulously designed for convenient, uncomplicated living along with contemporary personality, charm and aesthetic appeal.

With five home designs to choose from in Woods Point, buyers have the option of a single-level home, or they can choose a plan with a master suite on the main level and a bonus loft for guests, office, or space for hobbies or a quiet getaway.

“We are thrilled to be launching this new community in the greater Bellingham area … a truly stunning location,” says Kendra Decker, vice president and principal at Landed Gentry, the builder at Woods Point. “The gated entrance, private streets and beautiful woodland reserve make this a very special place to call home.”

Models range from the Laurel, which offers three bedrooms and two baths on 1,536 square feet, to the Garden, which includes three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a home office and a Hobby/Craft Studio on 2,372 square feet. All homes include a two-car garage. Extra rooms and outdoor fireplaces are available as options on most models.

Prices at Woods Point range from $535,900 to $655,900.

Interior features include open layouts with main-level living; natural gas fireplaces; white painted millwork; engineered hardwood, carpet and vinyl flooring; 9-foot ceilings and vaulted areas; AristoKraft cabinets with dove-tail drawers; stainless steel KitchenAid free-standing range (gas or electric), dishwasher and micro-hood; granite slab kitchen and bathroom counters with undermount sinks; generous pantries with deep shelves; and polished chrome faucets throughout.

Outside, the homes reflect the grace of Craftsman-style architecture, with design details such as covered front and rear porches, complementary decorative colors, and fully landscaped yards, complete with irrigation systems and coordinating fencing. The lots are leveled and many of them feature wooded buffers and open space.

Community amenities include walking trails along the expansive woodland reserve, plus a community lodge with room for pickleball and other activities.

Woods Point is located in Whatcom County, which is known for its abundant natural beauty and sweeping scenery, from the Salish Sea to Mount Baker and North Cascades National Park. Ferndale and Bellingham offer farm-to-table menus, craft brews, family moments, a vibrant arts scene and historical treasures. Shopping, medical facilities, Western Washington University, Bellingham International Airport, casinos and much more are all minutes away.

Buyers at Woods Point have the opportunity to select their favorite sites and floor plans and have homes built uniquely for them using the builder’s streamlined presale process, Decker says.

“Finishes such as flooring, lighting and cabinets, as well as structural options, can be selected at the builder’s showroom — assuring the home fits the buyer’s distinct lifestyle,” she says.

In addition to the personalized presale process, the builder is also constructing eight “quick delivery” homes, several of which will be ready for move-in this fall. These homes include a package of upgrades for optimal value.

Woods Point Active Adult Community: Open by appointment Wednesdays–Sundays at 1416 Woods Point Loop, Ferndale. Prices from $535,900–$655,900. Information at 360-488-3727 or LandedGentry.com.