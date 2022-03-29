Welcome back to being a tourist! Rekindle your travel spark and rediscover Europe. Explore what you have always wanted to explore and start checking off those destinations on your bucket list.

The start of your journey

Fly nonstop on Condor from Seattle to Frankfurt, the busiest German airport and known for its futuristic skyline. Deutsche Bahn, the German rail system, is located steps below the terminal and links the airport to all of Germany and Europe — the perfect jumping off point for any of your European travel destinations.

While you’re there, though, make sure to visit the city’s Museumsufer, or Museum Embankment, where you’ll find over 38 nationally and internationally recognized museums and art galleries. Visit Old Town, located on the Main River—a tributary of the River Rhine, the longest river in Europe. And during the summer, after grabbing a cup of coffee from a nearby café, exploring the city streets might lead you to one of the many festivals held there during the season.

Visit Munich, a major tourist attraction in Bavaria and known especially for Oktoberfest and city-favorite soccer team, FC Bayern Munich. Full of parks and rivers, this city is perfect for an afternoon stroll or sunbathing on a waterside picnic, or if you’d rather try one of the many restaurants or cafès in town, stop for a terrace lunch where you can still enjoy the sun.

But don’t miss the fairytale castle of Neuschwanstein, filled with stunning paintings and murals inspired by medieval legends and the operas of Richard Wagner, just a short trip by car from the city. Visiting during the off-season in spring is less crowded with still pleasant weather, while summer brings longer visiting hours and clear, sweeping vistas. Either way, the castle can only be visited within a guided tour, so make sure to snag your tickets (and time slot) beforehand.

Explore the “Pearl of the Adriatic”

Did you always want to see King’s Landing from “Game of Thrones”? Consider a visit to Croatia, located on the coast of the Adriatic Sea. Here’s what you can see: the walled Old Town of Dubrovnik, the capital city, cultural hub and film set of “Game of Thrones” or Split, a coastal city built on Roman palace ruins.

Considered by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, Old Town houses beautiful Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque churches, monasteries, palaces and fountains. Lining its main street, Stradun, visitors can find souvenir shops, cafés and red-roofed restaurants, with plenty else to explore down narrow side streets throughout the city. Make sure to visit the city’s famous Dubrovnik Summer Festival in July and August, which includes cultural events such as outdoor concerts, opera and ballet.

There’s so much to discover in “the pearl of the Adriatic” this summer. The country’s landscape consists of diverse geography which contributes to the varied flora and fauna in each region. The Dalmatian coast where grapes and olives are grown produces wine and oil, while Istria and Salvonia are heavily forested with fir and oak trees.

Discover the city of love

Paris is considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world and is the most populous city in France. This city of love with its world famous sights needs no introduction. It is full of monuments from all eras and all architectural styles, reflecting the rich history and culture of France.

Take the iconic Arc de Triomphe, where a torch is lit every night at 6:30 p.m. in honor of The Unknown Soldier, buried at the base of the arch in 1921. Or the Sacré-Coeur, with one of the most spectacular panoramic views of the capital, over 400 feet above ground. The ceiling of this massive, neo-Byzantine basilica is covered in over 1,500 square feet of mosaic — one of the largest in the world.

In spring, the streets of Paris are covered with trees and flowers in bloom — early-flowering, pink cherry blossoms and magnificent magnolias, as well as wisterias, tulips, daffodils and peonies can be found at many local parks. For more curated displays, visit the Luxembourg Gardens, botanical garden, Jardin des Plantes, Tuileries Garden and Square Jean XXIII by Notre Dame Cathedral (limited access after the 2019 fire).

How about a croissant breakfast on the Champs-Élysées with a view of the Eiffel Tower? The tower was designed for the 1889 World’s Fair and now you can even dine there. Our tip: Simply stroll through the city without any specific destination in mind. You’ll be guaranteed to discover something wonderfully unexpected.

Many airlines have upgraded their safety measures. For example, Condor is now using HEPA cabin filters that remove 99.9% particulate contaminants and requires cabins to be deep cleaned on a daily basis (cabin air is completely replaced with fresh air every three minutes).

