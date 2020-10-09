During a recent online panel, Wesley community residents shared their tips and experiences moving into their various communities. While features such as mountain and water views were contributing factors, the deciding considerations seemed to surprise even the residents.

When resident Diane’s husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, she knew continuing care would be necessary, but she received much more from her neighbors at Wesley Des Moines.

“At Wesley, you’re surrounded by people experiencing the same life stages of your age range,” Diane says. “Everyone’s journey is different, but we have an unbelievable support system here.”

As one’s care needs change, Wesley can assist at each step of the aging process with independent Cottages, Village Homes and apartments, as well as the signature Catered Living program, which is more flexible than traditional assisted living. Should it be needed, all Wesley communities offer secure memory support assisted living with 24-hour licensed nursing care.

“I chose to move when I was young enough to make the decision myself and could still develop relationships. I didn’t want to wait until it was too late,” recalls Wesley Lea Hill resident Barbara.

The sense of community was an essential recurring factor of the panel, especially during these uncertain and unprecedented times.

Wesley Bradley Park resident Rick says of his experience, “The neighbors created a buddy experience to check in daily with one another. When socializing is limited, it’s good to have someone to look after. You become fast friends.”

While each Wesley retirement community is taking precautions and observing safety protocols, the residents continue their camaraderie while social distancing. From watching a movie or grabbing a cup of coffee to organized exercise classes, the residents of Wesley continue to be on-the-go.

“It’s good to have something to look forward to and see my friends each morning. I feel like I have everything I need here on campus and don’t need to drive anywhere,” says Rick.

Another important factor is the continuing learning platform of Wesley U, which allows residents to deepen their understanding of relevant topics or learn new skills. Sometimes even the residents are speakers. From art classes to garden beds crafted by the wood shop, residents bring their talents to the common areas of each campus.

“Joining a class is a great way to get your toes wet and try something new. It’s how you get to know people,” says Diane.

Throughout the panel, a consistent theme was the importance of relationships. From the welcoming neighbors to the accommodating staff, residents recalled their favorite moments with the friendly restaurant and housekeeping staff.

“All my stress of moving went away when I realized there was no home maintenance. I love not having to look after the building or take care of the yard,” says Barbara. “The staff will even come in and change the light bulbs. I love that everything is just a phone call away.”

Additionally, all residents have access to home care and home health services, including personalized care coordination with medical providers, medication management, rehabilitation therapies, diabetic support and general personal care.

Wesley at Tehaleh: Open by appointment at 17702 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Information at 253-466-2720 or Tehaleh.WesleyChoice.org.