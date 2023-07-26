Two seaside Washington experiences await, just an easy 90-or-so-minute drive toward the Canadian border. The Blaine-to-Birch-Bay corridor feels like a low-key version of the Washington and Oregon coast — sandy and rocky seaside beaches, tide pools, sunsets, saltwater taffy and all the fun — without the horrific traffic and crowds. If you’re traveling with a spouse or partner, try Semiahmoo and Blaine. With kids and grandparents, head for Birch Bay. Or mix the two up for a little more fun.

Blaine dining and shopping

Blaine is snuggled right up to the Canadian border, which you can spot in town. It’s a fine spot to stroll for an hour or so, and the Welcome Center acts as a central hub for discovering more about the surrounding area’s farms, beaches, bird-watching and more.

Blaine (or Blaine-by-the-Sea, as local marketing suggests) contains a few blocks for dining and shopping, including what must be the Northwest’s best gas-station shopping at Hill’s Chevron, with plenty of regional T-shirts, gifts, hats, socks and other fun stuff.

An old railroad caboose has been transformed into The Railway Cafe, offering coffee, light breakfast and lunch. Drayton Harbor Oyster Company serves grilled and raw local oysters and fish and chips baskets — all best consumed outside, under an awning facing the boats in Drayton Harbor. For dessert, pop into Edaleen Dairy for a cone (starting at around $1.50) or visit the town’s Starbucks, dispensing Frappucinos from within a lighthouse-like structure.

Then, hold hands and stroll through the Peace Arch Historical State Park’s beautiful flower gardens (10,000 blooms are planted annually) and expansive lawns. Sit at one of the 100 picnic tables or take pictures next to the 67-foot-tall concrete arch commemorating treaties resulting from the War of 1812.

From Blaine, it’s an 8-mile, slow drive around horseshoe-shaped Drayton Harbor to Semiahmoo Park, which stretches along the spit. On one side, you’ll find picnic benches and beaches with stunning views toward the Strait of Georgia and Semiahmoo Bay; on the other, a walking/cycling path, Drayton Harbor, Mt. Baker and points east.

Semiahmoo Park’s small museum focuses on the Alaska Packers Association’s history in the microregion. Open on weekends through Labor Day, the museum appropriately manages to pack the tiny space, including a 29-foot sailboat that once pulled thousands of salmon out of the area’s waterways, a model fish trap, and photos and stories of once-booming fishing days.

A romantic Semiahmoo resort

At the tip of Semiahmoo Spit, the warm wood interior of 198-room Semiahmoo Resort primarily fills with vacationing couples, quiet families and friend groups — thanks to the stunning location and plentiful indoor and outdoor activities. The resort features a jetted indoor hot tub and year-round indoor/outdoor pool, beach bonfire pits with complimentary s’mores, and free bike rentals to cruise down the spit. The fitness center boasts an indoor running track, exercise equipment and classes.

But you can also take up a laid-back game of horseshoes, cornhole, beach volleyball or just walk along the driftwood-rich beach. For golfer duos, there’s a 5-hole, Arnold Palmer-designed course at Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club, a romantic meal at the club’s Great Blue Heron Grill, and a couples’ massage in the resort’s spa.

Semiahmoo’s guided bird tour on Saturdays can point you toward avian friends. Humans aren’t the only visitors here. Birds travel this region’s major migration route, the Pacific Flyway, while others reside year-round. Bring binoculars to spot bald eagle couples resting in trees or dive-fishing offshore.

A seafood-and-farm-rich menu supplies three squares daily at Packers Kitchen & Bar, where tables overlook waterside views of the rapidly expanding White Rock, British Columbia, just over the border. Monthly reservation-only wine dinners pair celebrated wines with seasonal menus.

If you can, splurge for the Semiahmoo Bay-facing suites with covered balconies for a sunset-drenched evening. If you bring Fido along, first-floor patio guest rooms feature pet-friendly luxury vinyl flooring and direct outdoor access.

Unfortunately, in summer of 2023, the longstanding, much-beloved Historical Plover Passenger Ferry is undergoing renovations. In 2024, the cheerful black, white and red ferry will again take people between Semiahmoo’s pier and Blaine for its 80th year of service.

A family escape to Birch Bay

About five miles south of Semiahmoo, families have been flocking to Birch Bay’s warm, shallow waters for more than 100 years. Today, the beachfront is lined with a new $15 million limestone walking and biking path, part of Whatcom County’s largest project. The 2021 renovation created 30,000 feet of new sidewalk and restored beach and marine habitat, adding beach frontage, beach gravel and more than 100,000 native plants.

Few hotels or motels are in Birch Bay, so families spill out of countless rental homes, RV parks and condos that line sea-level, two-lane Birch Bay Drive to the beach’s east, creating a convivial, bustling atmosphere. Families flock here for tide pools, bike riding, paddleboarding, Dungeness crabbing and marveling over sunsets. Multiple beach access points make it easy to stroll to the beach or park for free.

Other big draws include the 8-slide Birch Bay Waterslides, and Station 49’s go-kart track, 18-hole miniature golf course, miniature train ride through the forest and arcade. Wrap up any day out with a stop at The C Shop, where locals and visitors line up for the sweet things of summer — ice cream, chocolates, taffy and fudge — or peer in the window as confections are handmade.

Like Semiahmoo and Blaine, Birch Bay is on the Pacific Flyway. Birders and those in training can stop by the 54-acre Point Whitehorn Marine Reserve, a mix of forest, wetland and steep bluff trails. More than 172 species have been observed there. The 664-acre Birch Bay State Park offers saltwater and freshwater shoreline for play and viewing surrounding islands and mountains, abundant picnic tables and tent and RV camping. And best of all, when it’s time to go home, you’re unlikely to be caught in a crush of traffic — the perfect end to a low-stress summer weekend.

