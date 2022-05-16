Luxury, adventure and sustainability coexist in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a popular vacation destination largely due to the country’s biodiversity. Visitors quickly fall in love with the stunning beaches, rainforests, hot springs, waterfalls and the wide variety of wildlife.

Costa Rica’s strong commitment to eco-tourism strikes a balance between protecting the country’s natural beauty and local economy and sharing it all with visitors. Restaurants support local farmers by using their ingredients, and tour operators follow guidelines that ensure visitors’ enjoyment of the wildlife and scenery doesn’t come at the expense of the plants and animals that call Costa Rica home.

One of Costa Rica’s most remote destinations is the Osa Peninsula, located in the southwestern region of the country. It’s widely considered the best place to visit for the most authentic nature and wildlife experience — but that doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort.

The Drake Bay Getaway Resort, an eco-luxury boutique hotel, provides lavish accommodations and a customized experience for every guest, right down to meal preferences. It also has the distinction of earning a four-star rating in the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide. Out of the hundreds of hotels in Costa Rica, fewer than 10 have earned this rating.

Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or an adventurous trip, the Osa Peninsula has a wide array of activities to fit every traveler’s preferences.

A romantic getaway or honeymoon

Yens Steller, co-owner of The Drake Bay Getaway Resort, says a favorite activity for honeymooners and couples on a romantic getaway is hiking the resort’s vast coastline. “The coastline is full of wildlife and there are many beaches along the way,” he says. It’s easy to find a spot where you’re the only two people on a beautiful beach full of wildlife such as toucans and sloths. Because the beaches in Osa Peninsula are volcanic, the sand is a unique gray color.

Couples on honeymoons or romantic vacations also enjoy the guided horseback tour organized by the resort. These four-hour tours can be customized depending on what type of nature and wildlife you want to see. Steller says that honeymooners especially enjoy the horseback tour that brings visitors to waterfalls where they can enjoy a swim.

Another popular activity is getting a couples massage at the resort. These one-hour massages can be done in your own room or balcony, so you can hear the sound of ocean waves and tropical birds as you enjoy a relaxing massage with your partner.

A family vacation

Costa Rica is also a popular vacation destination for families. Corcovado National Park is a “must visit” when you’re in the Osa Peninsula. This park is widely considered one of the most biodiverse regions in the world. The wildlife in Corcovado National Park includes all four Costa Rican monkey species, sloths, jaguars, anteaters, tapirs, sea turtles and over 220 species of butterflies.

The park has a number of different hiking trails, so you can choose the hike that’s most appealing to your family. And if you have younger children with you, you can choose the least rigorous route without missing out on any of the natural beauty or wildlife that fills the park.

Snorkeling is also an excellent option for families. Just a 40-minute boat ride from Bahía Drake is Isla del Caño, an uninhabited island that’s the centerpiece of one of Costa Rica’s most important marine reserves. The only way to reach Isla del Caño is on a snorkeling or diving tour, which can be booked directly through Drake Bay Getaway Resort. Snorkelers can expect to see brain corals, sea plumes and fans, as well as schools of tropical fish, dolphins and whales.

There are also a range of attractions in Rancho Quemado and Doz Brazos, which are former gold mining villages. Trapiche Don Carmen, located in Rancho Quemado, offers the opportunity to see how sugar cane is made. Families can also organize guided horseback riding or wildlife watching tours through the Dos Brazos Oficina de Turismo.

Advertising

Steller says that families also love visiting Puerto Jiménez, the largest mangrove swamp in Costa Rica. It’s best known for its birdlife, especially water birds like herons, egrets and cormorants. And keep an eye out for caimans and boas in the water.

Located just off the main road from Puerto Jiménez is Finca Köbö, an organic cacao farm where families can take a tour to learn about the cacao plants and how chocolate is produced on the Osa Peninsula. And yes, a chocolate tasting is included!

An adventure vacation

Osa Peninsula is a dream adventure vacation. In addition to snorkeling, Isla del Caño is an incredible spot for scuba divers. It’s home to the Devil’s Pinnacle, a top dive site frequented by reef sharks, manta rays and barracudas. A scuba diving trip can also be arranged directly through Drake Bay Getaway Resort.

If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, Steller recommends trying a nighttime diving tour.

Costa Rica has been a longtime favorite destination for surfers. Located in the “toe” of the Osa Peninsula “boot” is Cabo Matapalo. In addition to being an amazing place to surf, this location remains an undiscovered gem so you’ll mostly have the waves to yourself.

Adventurers also love the canopy zip line tours. These can be booked through Drake Bay Getaway Resort and are available for all skill levels, so you can arrange a daring adventure.

And, of course, adventurers will want to make the most of Corcovado National Park. Since 2014 visitors are required to be accompanied by a certified licensed guide when hiking in the park, but you can opt for the most challenging, all-day hike. As you cover the vast terrain you’ll find yourself hiking through rainforests, Pacific beaches, and mangrove swamps all in the same trip — not to mention the wide array of wildlife.

Drake Bay Getaway Resort is an eco-luxury boutique resort with personalized hospitality for the discerning guest. Drake Bay supports a firm commitment to environmental sustainability, promoted through the ongoing education of staff, guests and the local community.