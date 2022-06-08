With a dizzying array of dining and shopping options, an underwater sanctuary, two community theater troupes, a performance center, ballet troupe, a symphony orchestra, art galleries, and a Summer Wine Walk, there’s something in Edmonds to suit everyone’s taste.

Here’s just a taste of what a visit to Edmonds has in store.

Arts and culture

Edmonds is home to a rich arts and culture scene that includes live theater, art galleries and a plethora of public art.

The newest arts facility in Edmonds is Graphite, an inclusive space for people of all ages and skill levels. Some of Graphite’s most exciting features include the gallery itself, an art book library, a workshop space for lessons, a darkroom for film photographers, and Charcoal Restaurant, where modern American cuisine is fired up in a custom-built, Argentine-style charcoal and wood fired grill..

For over 15 years, Cole Gallery has served as the biggest art school and gallery in the area. The gallery focuses primarily on showcasing the work of local artists from Washington and Oregon. Although it’s best known for its Impressionist-inspired works of art, you’ll also find a mix of contemporary, modern and abstract pieces.

For iconic and historic work by Northwest artists, Cascadia Art Museum showcases visual arts and design created between 1860 and 1970, with a strong focus on elevating the works of women and minority artists.

Advertising

All this art may leave you feeling inspired to see a live performance. Edmonds Center For the Arts’ summer calendar includes ballet performances, concerts and cultural community discussions. National and international acts, as well as some of Edmonds’ own local troupes and performers (Cascade Symphony Orchestra, Olympic Ballet Theatre) have graced the stage.

Looking for a lighthearted performance and a good laugh? The Phoenix Theatre is known for its incredible scripted live comedy shows.

Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theater, has been entertaining audiences since 1958.

Even the fiber arts and the literary arts (two bookstores!) are represented in this small but mighty town.

You’ll want to know what’s playing at any of these venues when you visit, so plan ahead and check the city’s tourism calendar.

Food and drink

You can count on enjoying some incredible meals and mixology while you’re in Edmonds. Treat yourself to a number of great restaurants in the downtown area, and the International District offers a variety of authentic Asian cuisine.

Edmonds is known for its amazing pizza, with Fire & The Feast, FIVE Restaurant and Venice Pizza offering some of the best old-fashioned pies in town. In fact, the national winner for the best pizza of 2022 is in Edmonds: award-winning mixologist Niles Peacock of the Kitchen and Bar of his own name and making. Kebella’s Pizza, Romeo’s and Demetris Woodstone Taverna offer pizza with a Mediterranean twist.

Seattle’s got nothing on Edmonds when it comes to fine dining, either. The Seattle Times has written before about Shubert Ho, the city’s restaurant magnate, and his successful quest to bring the best of fine dining to his hometown. Surf and turf at Salt & Iron, the PNW’s finest sushi at SanKai, The Mar-ket fish monger and eatery where lobster rolls are a crowd favorite, among others.

Edmonds is certainly not lacking in top-notch libations, either. Visit Scratch Distillery where award-winning, botanical-infused gin is crafted and incorporated into local restaurants’ cocktail menus.

Beer aficionados will definitely want to check out Salish Sea Brewing, which has become so popular that it now has two locations in Edmonds. At Brigid’s Bottleshop you’ll find rotating beers, ciders, wines and nonalcoholic beverages. For wine (and wine accessories), visit the family-owned Arista Wine Cellars. Arista offers complimentary wine tastings from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays, so plan accordingly!

Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are another favorite activity among locals and visitors alike. This year the wine walks will be held June 25 and August 6. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the proceeds go to an important cause: Art Walk Edmonds. The good folks at AWE are behind the revival of the enlivening outdoor murals. In fact, the commitment to public art in Edmonds is so great that there are hundreds of indoor and outdoor public and publicly accessible private art installations.

Don’t worry, cocktail lovers, we haven’t forgotten about you — and Edmonds certainly hasn’t, either! The top craft cocktail bars in Edmonds are Kelnero, Daphne’s Bar, ChurchKey Pub and Engel’s Pub. The first two on that list just won the title of Edmonds best bartenders.

Outdoor activities

Work up an appetite for all those great dining options by making the most of Edmonds’ outdoor activities.

A “don’t miss” attraction is Edmonds Waterfront, which is home to walkable beaches, a fishing pier, a marina, a marine sanctuary and even a dive park. Catch salmon, squid and crab at the fishing pier, or kayak along the sandy beach to the Edmonds-Kingston ferry landing. To explore the Underwater Dive Park on your own, you can buy or rent equipment at Underwater Sports and Dive Shop.

Edmonds Underwater Park is considered the heart of the community. It’s especially popular among scuba divers, who travel from all over the country to experience one of the best dive destinations in the region. If you’ve always wanted to learn to dive, this is the perfect opportunity.

At just over a mile, The Marine Walkway is the perfect, relaxing walk for stunning ocean views, wildlife and public art sculptures. Marina Beach Park is the spot to get the best views, while Brackett’s Landing South is the perfect blend of ocean views and ocean-themed public art.

At sunset you just might catch sight of Bubble Man of Olympic Beach. Gary Larson has held many careers in his lifetime, including cruise ship comedian and New York Times crossword puzzle creator. These days he can be found on Olympic Beach at sunset, blowing massive bubbles that kids love to chase across the sandy beach.

Shopping

If your idea of a staycation includes shopping, downtown Edmonds is the place to start. Highlights include MaJe Gallery, which specializes in women’s clothing. The shop’s owner, Manya Vee, prioritizes flattering shapes and easy-care fabrics when selecting items. You’ll find everything from tunics to shawls to hand-faceted gem jewelry at MaJe.

For consignment shopping, get designer labels like Dansko and Sperry at Pear Tree Consignment Boutique, and find a carefully curated collection at Anchor Chic Consignment.

For home and garden, Garden Gear & Gallery offers an amazing selection of gardening tools, accessories and decor; HouseWares is the perfect shop if you’re looking to decorate your indoor space, and Driftwood Modern specializes in fine art and furniture from the midcentury modern era.

An Edmonds staple since 1971, The Wooden Spoon is a kitchen supply store for at-home chefs, as well as a mouthwatering array of local treats. Local resident and former Seattle Times food critic Nancy Leson is a big fan of the Wooden Spoon and has written about her favorite International District restaurants, as well.

Edmonds is home to Washington state’s first designated Creative District. The community’s significant commitment to art in all its forms brings out the best in performing, literary, visual, culinary and liquid arts.