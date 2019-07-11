Pinewood Lane is a cul-de-sac community located on the Sammamish Plateau.

SAMMAMISH — Pinewood Lane, a boutique cul-de-sac community built by Toll Brothers, has released two luxury homes that are available for immediate move-in.

The community is served by the award-winning Issaquah School District, including Sunny Hills Elementary, Pine Lake Middle School and Skyline High School.

Pinewood Lane Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. weekends and by appointment at 4120 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road S.E., Sammamish Prices: From $1,064,995 Information: 425-659-5544 or tollbrothers.com

“Pinewood Lane is on the south end of the Sammamish Plateau, just 10 minutes to I-90 for an easy commute to both Bellevue and Seattle,” says Anne McIntosh, the community sales manager. “We’re also five minutes from Issaquah Highlands, which has the retail shops, restaurants and movie theaters of Grand Ridge Plaza.”

The community’s move-in-ready homes feature the Ames plan, one of which is a model home. It has a Northwest Contemporary exterior, modern interior styling and deluxe amenities. The home spans nearly 3,000 square feet and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. There is a convenient guest suite on the first level.

The Ames has an open layout, which is staged to help buyers visualize furniture placement. “This way, buyers can see how they can arrange a dining room set or living room furniture within an expansive great room,” says McIntosh.

The home features designer touches throughout, including contemporary stairway railings, modern lighting fixtures and a sleek, low-profile fireplace with a floating mantle. Kitchen details include quartz slab countertops, an ebony kitchen island and white perimeter cabinetry.

Another notable feature is what McIntosh calls the Costco-sized pantry. “When people are walking through this home, we often hear them say, ‘Wow, look at this,’ when they see the pantry.”

Upstairs, there is a master suite with two walk-in closets and a luxurious master bath, complete with Roman tub and walk-in shower with drying area. There is also a loft for additional living space.

Buyers who purchase at Pinewood Lane or any Toll Brothers community through July 28 can receive incentives of up to $25,000 to spend as they wish. The incentives are part of the builder’s National Sales Event.

“There aren’t any restrictions on how to use the money, so basically buyers can apply it to what is important to them — appliances, closing costs, fencing or design fixtures, for example,” says McIntosh.

During the sales event, buyers have the opportunity to receive an additional $4,000 in Design Studio credit. To participate, buyers must attend the Toll Brothers Design Studio Brunch & Browse event on July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon and purchase a home by the end of the sales event.

The Brunch & Browse will take place at the builder’s Kirkland Design Studio.

“All Toll Brothers homeowners have the opportunity to personalize their homes with help from a professional designer at the Design Studio,” says McIntosh. “The Brunch & Browse is a great way to see the opportunities within a home, as well as receive fantastic incentives toward design touches that match their style.”