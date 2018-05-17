The 3,100-square-foot Pender Harbor home at San Juan Passage features a private entry hall and a flow-through living-kitchen-dining room arrangement.

ANACORTES — Pender Island, located just north of the San Juan Islands off the coast of British Columbia, has been a site of constant habitation beginning at least 7,000 years ago.

The First Nations people of the Coast Salish would travel there from Vancouver Island to hunt, fish and gather shellfish. Then as early as the 1870s, European settlers began to arrive, drawn to the area by the mild climate and serene setting.

San Juan Passage Open 11 a.m.–4 p.m. daily or by appointment at 4519 Cutter Drive, Anacortes Prices: $1.3 million–$1.75 million Information: 360-588-6900 or sanjuanpassage.com

Today, Pender Island is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream, with miles of hiking and abundant opportunities for kayaking and to view wildlife. While these islands have seen a variety of marine industries come and go through the years, many descendants of the original settlers remain on Pender Island, a testament to the beauty of the setting and the peaceful lifestyle.

It is this longevity that the creators of the Water’s Edge homes at San Juan Passage had in mind when they selected the Pender name for their expanding new-home portfolio, according to Sandi Davidson, the sales director at San Juan Passage.

“The architects and designers for San Juan Passage envision an enduring community that stands the test of time,” she says. “They are passionate about developing our community with an eye to the long view, where these homes are enjoyed for generations.

“It also speaks to the power and beauty of this 24-acre site with breathtaking views across Guemes Channel to the San Juan Islands and the snow-capped Cascade Mountains beyond.”

The 3,100-square-foot Pender Harbor home features an open floor plan, a private entry hall and a flow-through living-kitchen-dining room arrangement. Reminiscent of the grand coastal “cottages” that grace seacoast towns of the Northeast, the Pender Harbor is a rare four-bedroom floor plan in the Water’s Edge collection. It is priced at $1.55 million.

The home is on Lot 28 near the western edge of the neighborhood and features 180-degree water views. From the street, the columns, decks and high-peaked roofline of the stone-and-shingle home project a welcoming profile.

“Featuring an open floor plan with sunny living spaces, the Pender Harbor is accented by lovely 9-foot ceilings and abounding with decks, balconies, porches and patios to capture the sea breeze,” Davidson says. “Beautiful built-ins, coffered ceilings and natural wood floors enhance the bright and airy feel of this wonderful space.”

The kitchen includes an island, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. A guest bedroom with bath, powder room and laundry area is located on the same level.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a sitting area and private balcony with views of the channel, ferry landing and the San Juan Islands. A bonus room with view balcony and office area completes the top floor.

On the home’s lower level, two more bedrooms look out to their own patio, which leads to a landscaped yard. A large media room with fireplace, an additional bathroom and ample storage make the lower floor of the house flexible enough to suit any lifestyle.

“This is truly an exceptional home ready to harbor your dream to live by the sea and to house generations to come,” Davidson says.

San Juan Passage has five parks and offers access to the Guemes Channel Trail, which follows the shoreline for approximately 1.5 miles toward downtown Anacortes.