There’s no better way to step up your date night dinner game than with the perfect weed pairing. As marijuana continues to grow in popularity, the culinary world has certainly taken notice, and there’s a wealth of information available to find the perfect combination of cannabis and cuisine.

Below, we’ve listed some popular marijuana and classic main dish ideas to pair with each. These perfect matches will be enough to impress even the most sophisticated palate, and you’ll find options for both indica and sativa fans. Try these pairings on your next dinner date to take things to a higher level.

Sour Diesel

One of the most popular sativas on the market, Sour D will keep you from dozing off if you’re planning on dinner and a movie. Sour Diesel is extremely pungent with earthy notes and pairs exceptionally well with garlic dishes. Grab some Sour D to pair with meals like steak and garlic mashed potatoes.

Tangie

Another sativa that pairs well with food, Tangie has a strong citrus flavor that pairs well with Thai food. Tangie lacks the typical pepper flavors of other myrcene-dominant strains, drawing its main characteristics from other terpenes. Pad Thai or orange chicken are must haves, but Tangie goes well with almost all Asian dishes.

OG Kush

An indica-leaning hybrid, OG Kush is earthy with a vast flavor profile. Top dishes to pair with it range from lasagna to beef stroganoff. If you’re really trying to impress, pair OG Kush with a strip or sirloin covered in mushroom sauce.

Super Lemon Haze

One of the more flavorful strains around, SLH is an uplifting sativa that will give you a boost of energy to hit the dance floor after your dinner date. With a heavy limonene terpene profile, Super Lemon Haze pairs perfectly with fish, specifically salmon.

Blue Dream

A sativa-dominant hybrid without the caffeine-like uplift, Blue Dream has been a fan favorite for decades. With its sweet flavors, it makes a surprisingly good pairing with curry-based dishes. Blue Dream users have reported nausea relief as one of its benefits, making it a great treatment if you eat too much at dinner.

Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush is one of the most potent strains on our list, so you shouldn’t have much planned after pairing it with your meal. Kosher has earthy flavors with slight notes of berries, as well. Try pairing with lighter meat dishes like pork chops or grilled chicken to have an unforgettable dining experience.

GSC

While smoking large amounts of GSC might make you order a pizza, it’s also the perfect strain if the pizza craving came first. No matter what toppings you prefer, GSC has a sweet and savory flavor profile that goes great with a date night pizza — a couple of slices and some GSC is the perfect way to spend the night together.

Garlic Breath

As the name implies, Garlic Breath has a strong flavor profile that reminds many smokers of garlic. Because of these unique flavors, it’s best to consume it with Italian dishes like spaghetti and meatballs or heartier dishes like steak and potatoes. Just make sure to bring some after-dinner mints along.

Finding great marijuana strain pairings with the food you love doesn’t have to be left to elite chefs and people with refined palates. Any overlap in terpenes between marijuana strains and fruits or vegetables you like will make finding the right pairings easy. With the right marijuana and food pairing, you can make date night the best night of the week.

Cannabis Monthly is presented by Ionic.

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Ionic is passionate about crafting the finest small-batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences we create.

DISCLAIMER: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use by adults 21 and older. Keep out of reach of children.