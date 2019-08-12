Day pass visitors ages 55 and older are invited to enjoy the community’s trails and grounds, including Trilogy at Tehaleh’s Seven Summits Lodge.

BONNEY LAKE — Trilogy at Tehaleh will host a “Day Pass” event on Aug. 28 for homebuyers who are interested in exploring the resort community located near some of the state’s most popular attractions.

The pass provides access to Trilogy at Tehaleh’s Seven Summits Lodge, where homeowners come together to enjoy a range of activities, events and amenities. The lodge is home to The Mantel Culinary Ascent restaurant, a fitness studio, a sports escape with pool tables and flat screen TVs, a game room with poker tables, a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes, an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, and more.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the mid-$300,000s Information: 877-297-0838 or sheahomes.com/tehaleh

Day pass visitors ages 55 and older are invited to enjoy the community’s trails and grounds, including the great lawn, pickleball courts and green space surrounding Reflection Lake. At the end of the day, Happier Hour at the club includes a complimentary beverage and appetizer.

“This is a chance to mix and mingle with other guests and Trilogy homeowners and get a firsthand feel for life at Trilogy at Tehaleh,” says Mark Gray, area president of Shea Homes.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. Nature surrounds the community, with many outdoor activities nearby.

Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Master Planned Community of the Year at the 2018 Tribute Awards by the New Home Council.

The Evia, Valletta and Muros floor plans are part of Trilogy’s all-new Resort Collection, the first attached homes at Tehaleh. The collection offers single-family attached homes priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Homes in the Resort Collection are highly functional and take advantage of every square inch of space. They feature open-concept living spaces with gourmet kitchens, private master suites, outdoor spaces and more.

Distinctive exteriors create the look of detached homes, yet the attached-home design is ideal for a laidback lifestyle.

Trilogy at Tehaleh also has nine other floor plans. These detached homes range in size from 1,507 to 2,462 square feet with two or three bedrooms, two or three bathrooms, and two- or three-car garages. They are designed to feel open and airy, and many include SmartSpace features, covered patios, and expansive kitchens and dens. Homes are priced from the low $400,000s.

Trilogy’s quick-move-in homes are available immediately or soon, and are designed with the latest finishes and features. Buyers can tour all available quick-move-in homes during their Day Pass visit.

“The grounds and surroundings are breathtaking, but the emphasis on living life to the fullest is what makes Trilogy distinct,” Gray says. “Life here is about having fun, with many activities, events, and adventures for homeowners to choose from every day.”