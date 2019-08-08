Day pass visitors to Trilogy at Tehaleh on Aug. 28 are invited to visit Seven Summits Lodge and enjoy the community’s trails and grounds.

BONNEY LAKE — Trilogy at Tehaleh will host a “Day Pass” event on Aug. 28 for homebuyers who are interested in exploring the 55-and-older resort community.

The pass provides access to Trilogy at Tehaleh’s Seven Summits Lodge, where homeowners come together to enjoy a range of activities, events and amenities. The lodge is home to The Mantel Culinary Ascent restaurant, a fitness studio, a sports escape with pool tables and flat screen TVs, a game room with poker tables, a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes, an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, and more.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the mid-$300,000s Information: 877-297-0838 or sheahomes.com/tehaleh

Day pass visitors are invited to enjoy the community’s trails and grounds, including the great lawn, pickleball courts and green space surrounding Reflection Lake. At the end of the day, Happier Hour at the club includes a complimentary beverage and appetizer.

“This is a chance to mix and mingle with other guests and Trilogy homeowners,” says Mark Gray, area president of Shea Homes. “No pressure or sales people, this is simply an opportunity to get a firsthand feel for what life is like at Trilogy at Tehaleh.”

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. Nature surrounds the community, with many outdoor activities nearby.

Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Master Planned Community of the Year at the 2018 Tribute Awards by the New Home Council.

The Mantel Culinary Ascent features a menu of curated favorites that are crafted with local produce, beef from nearby pastures, day-boat catches from coastal fisheries, and wines from leading local producers. The restaurant has a wide selection of offerings, from healthy dishes to comfort food.

“The Mantel is committed to supporting local providers and serving fresh ingredients, and offers a variety of wines, craft beers, and spirits,” Gray says.

Homes at Trilogy at Tehaleh are priced from $359,900. They range in size from 1,342 to 2,462 square feet and include two or three bedrooms, two or 2.5 bathrooms and two-car garages.

There are 11 floor plans available in four distinct collections, with homes that feature open-concept designs, gourmet kitchens, private master suites and outdoor-living spaces.

“Outdoor lovers will appreciate Trilogy at Tehaleh for its beautiful location near many of Washington’s sites, yet close to the hip city scene of Tacoma and Seattle,” Gray says. “The Day Pass is a great peek at everyday life at Trilogy, which includes planned activities and events, impromptu gatherings with neighbors, and all kinds of adventures. There is something here for everyone.”