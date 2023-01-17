Austin Allred, owner of Washington’s Royal Family Farming, gets the connection between cows and the land. “Cows have an incredible relationship with soil when handled correctly,” he says. “This relationship facilitates greater carbon soil sequestration as we improve our carbon footprint, as we grow our cattle and then utilize cattle better to regenerate our soil and sequester more carbon to our soils where it’s valuable.”

Worms play an important role in the transformation of his farm’s cattle waste to soil enhancement.

Allred is among the state’s dairy farmer sustainability leaders; his business has installed the world’s largest worm farm, called a BioFiltro. “This allows us to recycle all our water, reducing the formation of methane by over 40,000 CO2 [carbon dioxide] equivalents,” he says. “This helps us nearly eliminate the portion of carbon emission related to manure management.”

He points out that one of the benefits of having the world’s largest worm farm is “having the world’s most worm poop.” And while this may not sound attractive to everyone, to a farmer, it’s gold. “We have more awesome products to accompany cow manure in regenerative soils. The solids in the water are captured in this BioFiltro, consumed by worms and then returned to our soils, where we need the carbon.”

Many experts see how sustainability-minded dairy farmers play a part in solving global climate issues. This rings especially true for dairy farmers in Washington, since the state is slightly ahead of the nation in finding innovative ways to lower greenhouse gas emissions, recycle water and cut food waste — while prioritizing animal welfare, too.

Livestock produce methane (released into the atmosphere through burping), as does mishandled manure. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, but it only stays in the atmosphere for about a decade. What does that mean? That limiting methane emissions from many dairies would have a profound effect on the climate within the next 10 years. Increasing implementation of methane mitigation tools and technologies already in existence — like biofiltration/vermiculture, methane digesters and feed additives — offers an efficient path forward, experts say.

Juan M. Tricarico, Ph.D., vice president of Sustainability Research at Dairy Management Inc./Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, explains that methane mitigation presents both a challenge and an opportunity for U.S. dairy because it’s the second most abundant greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide — and is more potent than CO2 in trapping heat in the atmosphere. Some of the most promising solutions to address methane produced by cattle are linked to a cow’s diet.

Tricarico feels confident about the potential for dairy farms to reduce methane release because of work that’s “ambitious, comprehensive and based on sound science.” He adds, “I am confident because the body of evidence on mitigation options is growing rapidly.”

As an example, feed additives weren’t a choice back in 2014 when the scientific literature was reviewed, and now new data becomes available nearly on a weekly basis. Tricarico also remains positive because the sector is collaborating with other stakeholders to understand and align on the benefits, trade-offs and barriers to adoption for each of the mitigation options identified. “This means the sector is better positioned to learn how to advance research, conduct on-farm pilots and contribute to developing environmental markets to empower farmers to reduce their methane emissions in an economically viable way,” he says.

Empowering farmers extends to helping them transform waste products into useful resources. Qualco Energy is a nonprofit partnership between Werkhoven Dairy, Tulalip Tribes and Snohomish County PUD (Public Utility District). Since 2008 they’ve been operating an anaerobic digester that heat treats manure for pathogen kill (salmonella and E. coli), captures the methane produced from the process and generates renewable electricity for 600 local homes, while working to protect and restore fish habitat and local waterways.

Jon Van Nieuwenhuyzen, Qualco Energy digester operator, board member and dairy farmer, explains that digesters are an important tool because they bring multiple wins for resources that connect us all. “Adapting technologies like digesters produces more real-time data to help take a proactive approach to tackling global topics like methane emissions, water quality/fish habitat, and soil fertility,” he says.

According to Van Nieuwenhuyzen, almost “every nook and cranny” in farming reuses and recycles resources like water, electricity, fertilizer and nutrients. Farmers’ roles come along with hefty responsibilities regarding their environment. “They are the ‘boots on the ground’ stewards of the soil, water and habitats around them — and connect a lot of the pieces together in the carbon sequestering cycle,” Van Nieuwenhuyzen says.

By 2050, U.S. dairy aims to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality. Tricarico says, “Mitigating methane emissions will be critical to reaching this goal because they contribute approximately 60% of the total greenhouse gas footprint of a dairy farm through enteric fermentation (or cow burps) and manure.” Dairy farmer Allred expresses his appreciation of cows and their place in the climate cycle, too. “I’ve never encountered a mean cow; I’ve worked with thousands and never a mean one. It’s not in their nature. They quietly upcycle thousands of tons of grasses corn and byproducts every day. Cows are awesome!”