AUBURN — Many decades ago, Nels and Katie Ulleland owned a 100-acre tract near Black Diamond that they dreamed of turning into a tree farm called 100 Acre Woods.

Today, the dream of an enchanted community lives on, along with the family name, at West Acres at Ulleland. West Acres is a rural enclave that offers 20 exquisitely crafted custom homes on spacious lots — of 3 to 6 acres each — where nature and tranquility hold sway every day like the evergreens that tower above.

West Acres at Ulleland Open 1–5 p.m. Saturdays–Mondays at 33343 203rd Court S.E., Auburn Prices: From $1,350,000 Information: 206-248-2471 or schneiderhomes.com

The homes are 3,400 square feet and larger, featuring chef’s kitchens, three- and four-car garages, and generous covered spaces for outdoor living and entertaining.

“This neighborhood is unique to anything else in the area,” says Gary Garabedian, designated broker with Schneider Homes. “The acreage gives you a quiet home while the location is just a short drive to Covington or Maple Valley.”

Exterior features include cultured stone accents; fully landscaped portions of the front and back yards including an outdoor irrigation sprinkler system; covered outdoor living areas with stainless steel fireplaces, tile or stone surrounds; and dual stone/concrete light posts.

The homes’ interiors include elegant solid core two-panel 8-foot-tall doors with contemporary hardware; chef’s kitchens with built-in oven and microwave, gas range, chimney hoods and beverage refrigerators; built-in wet bar stations; built-in entertainment cabinets in family rooms, surrounding gas fireplaces with floor-to-ceiling tile and modern rustic mantles.

Schneider has been developing distinctive communities in the Puget Sound region since 1974.