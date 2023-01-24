Each year, autumn rains revive the West Fork of the Chehalis River from its slow summer meander. In 2021, the rising waters brought something that hadn’t been seen in decades; migratory fish such as salmon and steelhead had access to an additional seven miles of upstream habitat blocked off since the 1960s. At that time, the riverbed was shifted to make way for a logging road, creating a waterfall that impeded fish passage.

“We removed a fish passage barrier on the West Fork of the Chehalis River in Lewis County,” says Meghan Tuttle, Western Environmental Affairs manager at Weyerhaeuser Company, which owns 2.6 million acres in Washington and Oregon. “It opened seven miles of habitat. We have been monitoring this site since we finished in 2021 and are already seeing the fish moving upstream into the channel.”

Removing that barrier by relocating the road, adding two new bridges and natural wood structures to support aquatic habitat was a collaborative effort, including support from Weyerhaeuser Company, Lewis County Conservation District, the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers, conservation experts, tribal authorities and local government.

This kind of collaboration has been key in the successful reopening of fish passages around the state. Less than halfway into a 50-year Habitat Conservation Plan to restore salmon habitats, a key element to safeguarding the state’s waterways has been completed. This success is the result of a collaborative effort that brought together public agencies, private timber companies, environmental groups and county and tribal governments. Progress is reflected in reaching significant milestones along the way, as well as seeing rebounds in salmon populations in areas where they’d been in decline.

One of these milestones is the completion of Road Maintenance and Abandonment Plan work. The RMAP standards address all aspects of construction and maintenance, including road locations, stream crossings, erosion control and drainage. The goal is to minimize sediment in streams and remove barriers to fish passage.

“Research in the ‘80s and ‘90s was showing that too much silt in stream beds was detrimental to successful fish spawning,” says Loren J. Hiner, city forester/natural resources director for the cities of Montesano, Hoquiam and Aberdeen in Grays Harbor County. “So, after studies were performed to find out where the overabundance of silt was coming from, it was found that it wasn’t really so much the logging practices but rather the erosion that happened along logging roads that was the real source of most of the man-caused silt. All the players — landowners, agencies, tribes and fish activists — then got together to determine what new logging road Best Management Practices should look like and formed those ideas into the 1999 legislation which came to be known as Forests & Fish Law.”

The Forests & Fish Law requires that all state and private forest roads be brought up to new standards by 2021. The RMAP program was completed October 21, 2021. As a result, 9200 barriers to fish passage have been removed and 6500 miles of fish habitat have been restored.

Tuttle says this work is especially meaningful to her. “My family has been involved in forestry in Washington since the late 1890s. I started my career in forestry shortly after RMAP was implemented and my first job was as a road maintenance and planning supervisor implementing RMAP on 150,000 acres on the Olympic Peninsula. So watching the way private landowners, state agencies, tribes and other stakeholders engaged and worked together to listen to each other’s needs really shaped how I have looked at and regarded forest collaboration my entire career.”

The RMAP law required landowners to abandon and permanently retire roads that did not meet the new standards for stream protection. This was mainly roads that were too close to streams and roads that were in locations that were prone to landslides or had other silt-producing potential, Hiner says.

Existing roads that were deemed necessary to keep were reviewed for compatibility with the new standards, Hiner says. “Most of the roads needed a lot of upgrades. The old culverts were typically too small and had to be replaced.”

If a road crossed a fish-bearing stream, the new standard required a crossing design that allowed fish to be able to pass through the culvert at every stage of life, including tiny fingerlings. This meant that new culverts had to be oversized, counter sunk, and filled one-third full with native surface material or round spawning gravel, Hiner explains. “Stream flow had to be dammed up and pumped around the construction zones, road builders had to carry little fish nets and scoop up and relocate downstream all the little fishes that they found wiggling in the puddles after the water flow was dammed. Many bridges had to be built in places previously crossed by a culvert. A lot of money has been spent by the forest landowners of all classes, investing in the future of our fisheries habitats.”

Tuttle points to the framework of the 50-year Forest Practices Habitat Conservation Plan as a key element of the successful implementation of this work. “I learned from RMAP that you don’t have to tackle a big problem and fix it all at once. Taking an incremental approach was the way for us to be successful because the 50-year plan gave landowners the stability needed to work long term.”

This gave all parties the time needed to assess the land, the streams, and the opportunities for improvement, she says. “Landowners spent the first five years of the program inventorying their property, to identify where the potential opportunities for improvement were, and this actually included going out and looking at every single road, figuring out where we needed to disconnect the water from streams onto the forest floor,” Tuttle says. “And then, we had annual reporting requirements that looked at some of the fundamental things that we were interested in improving.”

This reporting looked at the miles of road improved, miles of road abandoned, number of fish barriers corrected, and miles of fish habitat that were opened up. “What’s really exciting is you think about long term and the fact that we’re not quite halfway through that and we’ve finished RMAP,” Tuttle says. “We’re done with the program, everybody made their commitments. Those commitments have been field verified and fact-checked by the DNR.”

Measuring success comes in many forms, from rigorous data gathering to a walk in the woods. “Just from my own personal observations, there are salmon spawning up in small forest streams where I hadn’t seen them before. This is rewarding to me, as a land steward,” Hiner says.

The work to protect salmon habitat extends beyond those forest streams, through agricultural land, urban landscapes and working waterfronts. Shared efforts across all landscapes give salmon, and the wildlife this keystone species supports, the best chance at thriving.

The Washington Forest Protection Association is a trade association representing private forest landowners in Washington state. Members are large and small companies, individuals and families who grow, harvest and regrow trees on about 4 million acres.