Whether you’re designing the game room of your dreams, upgrading your office to include creative conference space, or remodeling your home to provide a gathering area for friends and family, you’re setting out on what could be a life-changing mission.

“People love being in a space where they can be passionate, where they can grow,” says Tommy Trause. “Group spaces are where they can share their interests with others.”

Trause is Vice President of Innovation at ClubCorp, parent company of The Collective in South Lake Union. Designed by Gensler, Collective’s “urban basecamp” offers a variety of environments for its 1400 members to work, play, learn, socialize — or simply hang out.

Who’s using your space?

The biggest challenge in designing a group space is figuring how to make it inviting and engaging for the people who’ll be using it. That’s according to Chad Yoshinobu, design director and principal at Gensler. “You want your space to feel familiar, dynamic and interesting,” he says. “You want people to come in and connect with it emotionally.”

Catering to your users may mean letting go of some of your own ambitions for the group space. If your family has teens and children who scramble in and out of chairs, an elegant dining room with antique furniture might not be enjoyable — or even safe — for family gatherings. If your teams at work need space for a range of activities, from small group meetings to one-on-one interviews to multi-day seminars, a conference room with a massive conference table bolted to the floor is unlikely to make them happy or productive.

“You really want the users involved in the design,” says Trause, who invited athletes in wheelchairs to provide feedback on the appeal and accessibility of The Collective’s recreation space, Alpenglow. “We’ve been open a year, and we continue to ask for, and get, feedback from our members about how to develop the space. We need to hear it.”

Spaces for activity — and companionship

If you’re creating a space for group play, you’ll want to build in features that allow — and encourage — spontaneity and energy. For most people, this means large tables or conversation areas. But it can also mean comfortable places along the perimeter of a room where people can have side conversations, or watch the activity before joining in. “Our research shows that for most people, having some choice is the real priority,” Yoshinobu says.

Andy Su, an architect and associate with Gensler, cautions against putting intrusive or difficult-to-use technology in group spaces, particularly in the workplace.

“For heating, lighting, large screens, tablets — the technology needs to be comfortable and convenient,” he says. At The Collective, Gensler installed attractive, easy-to-access power ports that sit atop worktables so people wouldn’t have to crawl underneath to find wall outlets.

Trause notes that in some group spaces, privacy is the priority and interaction is optional. You might want to design a space that recreates the feeling of a cafe or a ski lodge lounge, with comfortable seating and a sense of security and belonging. “Group spaces can be hideaways,” he notes.

Lighting, furnishings and materials all play a key role in determining if your group space will be suitable for lively activity, organized meetings, or quiet time. Heavy draperies, carpeting and upholstered furniture create quiet areas. Hard surfaces make a space brighter and livelier.

“Different space designs frame conversation differently,” says Trause, who favors the playfulness of a swivel chair. “If you are sitting in a hammock, or sitting by a fire, I guarantee your conversation will be different than if you’re sitting at a conference table.”

The trend toward configurable space

Perhaps the strongest recommendation from the designers is to make your group space easy to reconfigure. That way, you can shift from formal to casual, from work to play. Modular furniture, tables on wheels and seating cushions that can move from platforms to the floor, can help. So can a variety of adjustable lighting.

“Think of your group space as a living organism that can be reshaped and reconfigured to mirror what your community wants,” Trause says.

Configurable spaces have the added benefit of involving the people who use them in the success of the group’s activities. “When they can reconfigure the space, it gives people a feeling of ownership,” Su says.

