BELLEVUE — You can bet on new heights of luxury being a big draw for homebuyers when the Avenue Bellevue towers begin rising over the city in mid-2019.

The ambitious project will offer 332 luxury homes across two towers, along with 85,000 square feet of high-end retail and the first InterContinental Hotel in the Pacific Northwest.

But the biggest draw of all might be Bellevue itself.

Bellevue, which means “beautiful view” in French, has emerged as one of the region’s most sought-after addresses, with its high-ranked public schools, thriving cultural arts climate, abundant trails and outdoor diversions, proximity to major work centers and the planned East Link light rail extension.

“I can’t think of any place in the world that offers a better quality of life than Bellevue,” says Andy Lakha, CEO of Fortress Development, the company behind Avenue Bellevue. “As a Bellevue resident for more than 20 years, I am deeply committed to the future success of the community — and Avenue Bellevue is the biggest and most important project of my life. We are creating something that will set a new standard for hospitality and residential design in the Pacific Northwest.”

Avenue Bellevue is envisioned as a place where modern Bellevue can shine — a hub of urban sophistication, energy and spirit, whether you live in the residences, stay in the hotel or pursue life’s finer things in the retail plaza — adding to an already-bustling downtown district which accommodates over 1,300 thriving businesses, including some of the world’s most iconic corporations, from Amazon to Microsoft.

The 332 homes at Avenue Bellevue will be thoughtfully designed to be stylish retreats where every amenity is at one’s doorstep. Avenue Bellevue will also include 98 “Estate Homes” featuring materials and configurations that feel intimately personal and virtually bespoke. Estate Home residents will live on levels 12 and above, and have access to InterContinental Hotel amenities, including room service, housekeeping service, spa and fitness center, concierge assistance, valet parking and other luxury offerings.

The lower floors will be home to InterContinental Hotel, part of the world’s largest luxury hotel brand, with 200 properties open globally and another 63 in the pipeline. The hotel will feature 251 guest rooms, full-service spa and fitness center, meeting space and other luxury amenities.

The plaza portion of the project will feature high-end retail, food and nightlife, including a new restaurant from a three-Michelin-star chef. Three stars is the highest possible rating in the Michelin Guide, reserved for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey.”

Designed in partnership with Weber Thompson and HBA, the largest hospitality design firm in the world, Avenue Bellevue will feature cutting-edge technology and luxurious touches unlike anything seen in Bellevue.

Weber Thompson is a Seattle-based commercial design consultant and the most prolific residential high-rise design team in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, with over 15 projects on the boards, in for permits or successfully completed — with extensive experience on high-rise residential towers, which it calls “complex vertical communities — almost cities unto themselves.”

Avenue Bellevue will open a private, by-appointment-only sales center for residences in early 2019. Residential sales will start in early 2019, with construction beginning in mid-2019.