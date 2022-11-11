At KODA Condominiums, residents can enjoy the best in urban living with attractive, contemporary homes overlooking a center-city Seattle neighborhood that pulses with energy and culture: the Chinatown-International District.

The 17-story high-rise houses a collection of studio, urban-one-bedroom, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes ranging in size from 466 to 1,115 square feet.

KODA is the newest landmark in the Chinatown-International District, or the CID, one of eight historic neighborhoods recognized by the city of Seattle. Within the CID are three distinct neighborhoods: Chinatown, Nihonmachi (Japantown) and Little Saigon. The CID features a mix of residences and businesses, and is a tourist attraction for its ethnic Asian businesses and landmarks.

Popular destinations within the CID include Kobe Terrace, where cherry blossoms blanket the ground with petals every spring; Uwajimaya, an Asian superstore where shoppers will find a dizzying array of items unlike anything seen in an American supermarket; and the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, where the Bruce Lee exhibit attracts visitors from around the country. In addition, the district’s dining options are enough to keep the most avid foodie busy table-hopping for months.

The homes at KODA feature generous ceiling heights; walls of glass; exposed concrete columns; engineered hardwood floors; and custom kitchens with stainless steel appliances, induction cooking, quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and premium plumbing fixtures.

Homes are finished in one of two distinct designer color schemes, Tokyo and Hokkaido. Parking and storage are included in a limited selection of KODA’s larger homes.

Home shoppers report that the cosmopolitan setting of the Chinatown-International District is one of the things that draws them to KODA. Another is the comparative value of the homes. While an average-size condo in Seattle commands prices up to $1 million or more, the more modest units at KODA start in the mid-$300,000s. And they’re ready for immediate move-in.

Benefiting from a 98 Walk Score and a perfect 100 Transit Score, the building design addresses the automobile as an option rather than an obligation, and encourages residents to enjoy the neighborhood businesses and cultural venues on foot in one of the most walkable urban cores in the U.S. Located a block from King Street Station, KODA residents will also benefit from the full reach of Sound Transit 3, a $55 billion light rail transportation expansion linking the CID to key destinations and employment centers in the region.

In addition to nearby attractions, KODA offers many in-building amenities. They include a full-service concierge and coworking lounge; a seventh-floor wellness center with yoga and fitness studio; a Zen garden and library with conference room; and the KODA Club Sky Lounge on the 17th floor with a rooftop terrace offering expansive views of neighborhood landmarks, Seattle skyline, Elliott Bay, Mount Rainier and the Olympic Mountains. The building will also offer two guest suites for overnight visitors, as well as a dedicated car-share program.

The neighborhood, centered between the Central Business District, historic Pioneer Square and action-packed Capitol Hill, possesses boundless potential that has captured the interest of homebuyers. Nearby, the Stadium District offers professional sports, trade shows and interesting exhibitions. Perhaps most transformative is the $2 billion waterfront restoration project and seaside promenade that promises to return Seattle’s connection to Elliott Bay.

KODA Condominiums: Now open at Fifth Avenue and South Main Street, Seattle. Prices from the mid-$300,000s to more than $1.4 million. Information: ownKODA.com.