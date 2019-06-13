Seven Summits Lodge at Trilogy at Tehaleh includes an upscale restaurant that features a menu of curated favorites.

BONNEY LAKE — The 55-and-older homeowners at Trilogy at Tehaleh have access to a range of amenities at the community’s private club, Seven Summits Lodge.

It features a fitness studio, a sports escape with pool tables and big screen TVs, a game room with poker tables, a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes, an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, pickleball courts, a great lawn for outdoor events, and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.

Seven Summits Lodge also has an upscale restaurant called The Mantel Culinary Ascent, which features a menu of curated favorites crafted with local produce, beef from nearby pastures, day-boat catches from coastal fisheries, and wines from leading local producers. The restaurant has a wide selection of offerings, from healthy dishes to comfort food, as well as a variety of wines, craft beers, and spirits served by talented mixologists.

At the helm is Chef Dino Cruz, who served as Executive Sous Chef for Tacoma Golf & Country Club and Executive Chef for Canterwood Golf & Country Club prior to joining The Mantel.

Homebuyers who want to see Seven Summits Lodge and The Mantel in person are invited to a celebration of summer at Trilogy Tehaleh Summerfest. The event takes place on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music, food, specialty drinks, lawn games, chef’s demos, wine tastings, a farmer’s market on site, and more. No RSVP is needed.

While visiting the community, guests can tour the model homes and all available homesites. There are 11 floor plans available, ranging in size from 1,342 to 2,462 square feet. They are priced from $349,900.

The all-new Resort Collection offers the first attached homes in the master plan of Tehaleh.

All Trilogy at Tehaleh floor plans are open concept and have gourmet kitchens, private master suites, relaxing outdoor spaces and generous living areas. For those looking to move during the summer, quick-move-in homes are often available immediately.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Masterplanned Community of the Year in the 2018 Tribute Awards by the New Home Council, while Shea Homes was named National Builder of the Year.

Mark Gray, area president for Shea Homes, says that Trilogy at Tehaleh offers a unique and highly desirable lifestyle.

“There are so many opportunities to enjoy the surrounding outdoors and a full social and events calendar,” he says. “Trilogy at Tehaleh feels like a resort, with a wide range of activities, events, amenities and awaiting adventures. You’ll appreciate the many options of things to do and people to enjoy them with.”