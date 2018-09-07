During "The Choice is Yours” sales event, homebuyers in September will be given $20,000 to use on rate buy-downs, rate locks, closing costs, design selections or options, or any other costs.

BOTHELL — Now in its final selling stage, Dawson Square has eight remaining luxury townhomes, two of which are complete and ready for immediate move-in.

This weekend kicks off “The Choice is Yours,” a sales event offering limited-time incentives. Homebuyers in September will be given $20,000 to use as they wish, including rate buy-downs, rate locks, closing costs, and design selections or options.

Dawson Square Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. weekends and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. weekdays at 9620 N.E. 182nd St., Bothell Prices: From the $880,000s Information: 425-578-9595 or tollbrothers.com

“This is the time to purchase. We’ve already sold 37 out of 45 homes, so it really is the final opportunity available,” says James Summers, the community sales manager. “The neighborhood affords homeowners a unique opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Bothell, while enjoying a low-maintenance lifestyle. Many of these homes are right on Main Street, the most popular location. You can just walk out the front door and start walking around downtown Bothell.”

Dawson Square is located next to the Bothell Library and blocks from the riverfront Park at Bothell Landing, quaint Main Street shops and the McMenamin’s restaurants, theatre, hotel and pool.

“In the last year alone, we’ve seen nearly a dozen new restaurants open in the area, including Stack 571, Poquitos and Prime Steakhouse,” says Summers. “The community’s current owners are enjoying the walkability to all of the new amenities in the revitalized downtown corridor.”

Dawson Square is also within 2 miles of the University of Washington Bothell campus and close to 42 miles of walking trails within the Sammamish River and Burke-Gilman trail systems.

Townhomes at Dawson Square feature unique Northwest-contemporary architecture, with either 2,048 or 2,097 square feet of living space. The homes have four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and two-car garages. Oversize floor-to-ceiling windows let in abundant light, particularly in the open great room.

“The light-filled great room is really spectacular. Homebuyers can get a sense of its expansiveness when they come to tour our model home, which I highly encourage,” says Summers.

All of the townhomes have generous covered decks, some of which overlook a park setting. Additional home highlights include ground-floor bedrooms that can function as home offices, large master suites with walk-in closets, and a maintenance-free yards.

“There is a tremendous amount of freedom you experience when you live here,” says Summers. “You don’t have to take care of a sprawling house or a big lawn. And you can rest assured you’re in a gorgeous, incredibly well-built home. People are amazed when they visit at how much attention has been put into the exterior alone to make it that beautiful.”

He says some of the remaining homes are presale, which enables extensive personalization. Homebuyers can work with a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio to select from thousands of options, including paint colors, tilework, countertops, lighting and hardware.

“Whether you want a completed home with incredible upgrades that you can move into right away, or a blank slate that you can personalize with any number of finishes, you still have the choice right now,” says Summers. “But that opportunity is closing quickly.”