Did you know that more than one million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s disease?

Parkinson’s is a progressive disease of the nervous system characterized by tremors, muscle rigidity and slow, imprecise movements. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, although some medications may relieve symptoms

Although treatments for Parkinson’s disease have come a long way, long-term care options for people living with this disease are too few and too generalized. People who have Parkinson’s disease are often placed in memory care programs for Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia. Patients require consistent medication management, along with programs that focus on movement in a stimulating environment.

Murano Senior Living, located in downtown Seattle, and their partners the American Parkinson’s Disease Association NW (APDA), Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Seattle Elder Connections LLC have planned a month of events designed to provide resources, educational webinars and support groups for families, caregivers and those with Parkinson’s disease.

Murano Senior Living works closely with the APDA to offer intentional Parkinson’s care that is based on advice from experts and listening to those personally affected by the disease. The active senior living community provides a stimulating environment for residents with Parkinson’s disease, incorporating five dimensions of focus in their specialized care model.

Murano Senior Living offers focused medication management, providing residents with Parkinson’s the additional support of a designated care team. An onsite medical support team includes a registered nurse certified in Parkinson’s care, onsite physician services, and caregivers who are specially trained to care for people with Parkinson’s disease.

“It feels good to know how to approach our residents who might be struggling with Parkinson’s disease and its symptoms,” says one caregiver at Murano Senior Living. “From sleep disturbances to ‘freezing,’ we can help patients through these challenges with understanding and compassion.”

Additionally, the fitness and movement classes at Murano Senior Living are easily adapted for people with Parkinson’s disease, including a state-of-the-art gym with balance machines, Daily Dose classes, a signature PrimeFit program and a personal trainer.

Recognizing that health is more than simply physical fitness, Murano Senior Living also offers focused dietary and nutrition choices. The Food and Beverage team is trained on recommended nutrition guidelines and can offer alternatives to help those residents with Parkinson’s disease.

The lifestyle and community culture of Murano Senior Living provides those with Parkinson’s disease a place to explore new interests and continue lifelong hobbies. Features include onsite restaurants, a rooftop lounge, an art studio, outdoor courtyards, and numerous classes and programs that enhance physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Contact Murano Senior Living today to schedule a consultation for yourself or a loved one. Visit muranoseniorliving.com or call 206-202-4620 to learn more about our specialized Parkinson’s program and educational events.

______

Murano Senior Living: Located at 620 Terry Ave., Seattle. Information at 206-202-4620 or MuranoSeniorLiving.com.