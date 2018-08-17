During August, buyers can receive up to $12,000 in incentives, plus an additional $5,000 Shea Mortgage incentive, on two showcase model homes for sale at Trilogy at Tehaleh.

BONNEY LAKE — A pair of special events are planned this month at Trilogy at Tehaleh, a resort neighborhood for ages 55 and older located within the master-planned community of Tehaleh.

From 4–6 p.m. on Wednesday, prospective homebuyers are invited to mix and mingle with current residents during one of the community’s Happier Hour events. Guests can enjoy a drink and appetizer, and ask questions of those who already live at Trilogy at Tehaleh. To register, call 888-562-9121.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the $400,000s Information: 888-562-9121 or trilogylife.com/tehaleh

On Aug. 25 from 5–8 p.m., Trilogy at Tehaleh is hosting an end-of-summer Roast ’N Toast event. Prospective homebuyers and guests are invited to gather around the firepit at Seven Summits Lodge, the private resort club at Trilogy, for hot dogs and s’mores. There will also be live music and games. To RSVP, visit trilogylife.com/thlroast.

At the 14,000-square-foot Seven Summits Lodge, Trilogy members have access to the Hawk’s Nest and its flatscreen TVs, full-scale golf simulator, billiards and darts, as well as Four Suits, a game space for anything from poker to pinochle.

For foodies, there’s Hudson’s Culinary Expedition, a private space for parties, cooking demonstrations, viewing parties and classes.

Fitness facilities at the lodge include the Base Camp Athletic Club, the Flow Body & Mind cardio and mobility studio (which doubles as an artisan studio) and the Two Tides lap pool.

Trilogy at Tehaleh offers nine single-story floor plans that range in size from 1,507 to more than 2,400 square feet and include two or three bedrooms. Homes are priced from the $400,000s and include spacious kitchens, master suites and great rooms.

During August, buyers can receive up to $12,000 in incentives, plus an additional $5,000 Shea Mortgage incentive, on two showcase model homes for sale at Trilogy at Tehaleh:

The Pebble Beach on Homesite 3034: The 1,507-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. The kitchen features stainless-steel gas appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, and engineered hardwood flooring, which continues throughout the main living area. The home has a great room with a tiled fireplace, as well as a master suite with ceramic-tile flooring and quartz countertops.

The Tarragona on Homesite 4134: The 2,462-square-foot home has two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a three-car garage. The social hub of the home is the bright kitchen, which is loaded with designer-selected upgrades and features two large islands — one for meal prep and one for mingling. It also has an open view of the side courtyard. With a formal dining room, a den, a great room and a rear covered patio, there’s plenty of room to host a crowd indoors or out. The master suite includes a soaking tub, upgraded tile in the shower, ceramic-tile flooring and two walk-in closets.

Several homes at Trilogy at Tehaleh are available for quick move-in this summer.