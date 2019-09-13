The new master-planned community The Ridge at Big Rock has released its first homes for sale.

DUVALL — The new master-planned community The Ridge at Big Rock has opened in this quaint, historic town that is 12 miles from the Microsoft campus. It features a community clubhouse with entertaining and event spaces, a splash pad, seven neighborhood parks, walking paths, and a wide variety of home designs.

Built by Toll Brothers, the community’s first release of homes includes the Sandstone and Sunstone collections.

The Ridge at Big Rock Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays–Fridays at 27026 N.E. Big Rock Road, Duvall Prices: From the low $500,000s Information: 425-296-0095 or TollBrothers.com/BR

The Sandstone has three- and four-bedroom luxury townhomes with rear-entry two-car garages. The collection features the builder’s award-winning Burke and Burke Elite floor plans.

“These are gorgeous homes that are nice and open, with lots of oversize windows,” says Kim Buchan, the community sales manager.

Each Burke and Burke Elite plan has three floors with a convenient first-floor bedroom and bathroom. The second floor includes a luxury kitchen, an open great room with a fireplace, and a powder room. The great room flows into a covered balcony for indoor and outdoor entertaining.

On the third floor, the master suite has a sizable walk-in closet and a spa-like master bath with dual-sink vanity, glass-enclosed shower and private water closet. The secondary bedrooms feature ample closets and shared access to a full bath with dual-sink vanity.

For homebuyers seeking a paired single-family home, The Ridge at Big Rock is also releasing floor plans in its Sunstone Collection. The Palisade is a three-story home with a front entry on the main-living floor. The garage is tucked behind the home on the lower level to enhance the street appeal. The floor plan includes an open kitchen, a covered deck and a private library.

“What’s great about this community is that buyers who get in now are able to personalize their home with paint colors, hardware, lighting — whatever they want to make their home feel truly their own,” says Buchan. “Homeowners are encouraged to take advantage of two complimentary visits with a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio. It’s a fabulous perk of being a Toll Brothers homeowner.”

The Ridge at Big Rock is located in the Riverview School District and is served by Cherry Valley Elementary School, Tolt Middle School and Cedarcrest High School. It is near entertainment and employment centers in Redmond, Bothell, Woodinville and Monroe, and is a five-minute drive from the nearest Microsoft Connector stop.

“The Ridge at Big Rock is the only master-planned community that’s minutes from Microsoft, so it’s one-of-a-kind. Also, our pricing starts in the $500,000s, which is almost unheard-of for new construction in King County,” says Buchan. “What’s more, there’s appeal to being in a quaint town. I think a lot of people are tired of living in the big cities that have become so congested and hectic. To live in a more peaceful neighborhood while being close to the action is a unique draw.”

In addition, there is also the opportunity to purchase during the builder’s national sales event, which offers Design Studio incentives for buyers. As part of the event, homebuyers who purchase by Sept. 29 will receive 50% off Design Studio options up to $30,000, plus additional vendor incentives.

If homebuyers attend Toll Brothers’ “Brunch and Browse Event” on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Design Studio, they will receive an additional $4,000 in Design Studio credit if they buy during the national sales event.