A stone’s throw away from Tiger Mountain and Issaquah’s historic downtown, a luxurious future is waiting for seniors in search of vibrant and worry-free independent living.

Revel Issaquah is a sprawling collection of 146 apartment homes offering luxury living along with a comprehensive array of resident services, including a 24-hour concierge, restaurant-style dining experiences, housekeeping and laundry services, and suites for visiting guests.

The independent living community officially opened March 1 and has been busy welcoming new residents, hosting special dinners and events, and encouraging new neighbors to connect, says Heather Barlow, vice president of sales for Revel Communities.

Residents move into homes that are thoughtfully designed and appointed with welcoming, homey touches. The homes feature modern plank flooring, oversized windows, spacious open floor plans, full gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, Shaker-style cabinets, washers and dryers, private patios and custom walk-in closets.

Optional home features include floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, large entryways, walkout patios and oversized balconies.

One- and two-bedroom models are available in 17 different floor plans.

Monthly home prices are available upon request, and include utilities, weekly housekeeping and meal points, as well as cable, internet, transportation services and 24-hour concierge.

Amenities at Revel Issaquah include a modern-American restaurant and spirited pub; bright and spacious common areas; a state-of-the-art fitness studio; a creative studio for arts, crafts and classes; a theater for movies, sports and other big-screen events; a full-service salon and spa; a multipurpose venue for meetings and private parties; a third-floor sunroom and sun deck with views of Lake Sammamish; a heated indoor saltwater pool and spa surrounded by windows with mountain views; outdoor living spaces; a community garden with greenhouse; a dog park; a secured parking garage; and convenient access to walking and hiking trails.

“Residents who move into Revel Issaquah look forward to thriving and living well,” Barlow says. “We believe that our residents have earned the right to live on their own terms, so everything from our dining experiences to our lifestyle programming, gives residents the ability to live an independent life fueled by personal choice.”

Residents can enjoy signature cocktails and pub classics at The Social Club, or opt to have dinner at Ovation, where the chef specializes in farm-to-table meals and fresh Pacific Northwest cuisine.

“Daily life at Revel Issaquah is all about flexibility and choice,” Barlow says. “The Social Club and Ovation restaurants are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to support residents creating their ideal day instead of having to work around set schedules.”

But resort-style amenities that cater to their every need are only part of what attracts residents to Revel. In their new environment, Barlow says, they have the freedom to participate in a lifestyle and culture that gives them opportunities to thrive and age successfully while discovering their untapped potential.

Advertising

A lifestyle culture called Revel Living — based on the four pillars of wellness (social, intellectual, physical and spiritual) — offers residents a myriad of opportunities to learn and grow.

“Whether you are interested in gardening, yoga, mentoring a student, learning a new language, exploring the local hiking trails or even teaching a class, you will have the opportunity to pursue your interests and passions, to live a purposeful and joyful life,” Barlow says.

Revel Issaquah, one of three Revel properties in Washington state, is situated in a scenic area minutes from Lake Sammamish and a variety of regional and state parks. Residents also enjoy quick access to art galleries, shopping and entertainment options.

Revel operates nine senior-living properties in several states, and four more are under construction and set to open in 2021.

Revel Issaquah: Located at 2450 Newport Way N.W., Issaquah. Information: 425-800-0126 or revelissaquah.com.