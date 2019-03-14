Four of the 40 new homes at Bayview at Gig Harbor are available for quick delivery.

GIG HARBOR — Nestled in a serene hillside setting, Bayview at Gig Harbor offers the respite of coastal living within minutes of employment centers in Tacoma.

Bayview at Gig Harbor Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays­–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Wednesdays–Fridays at 13312 54th Ave. N.W., Gig Harbor Prices: From the mid-$600,000s Information: 253-509-7848 or tollbrothers.com

Four new homes are available for quick delivery: one is complete and move-in ready, another will be ready for move-in in May, and two are set for summer move-ins before the school year starts.

The Ashland with Basement on homesite 12 features a striking colonial exterior with dark trim, 3,844 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and sweeping views of Henderson Bay and the Olympic Mountains from every level.

“From the master bedroom you can see all the way down the bay,” says Kevin Bradley, community sales manager. “There are expansive views from the lower level, too. It’s rare that you have a basement with an outlook like this.”

The Ashland’s daylight basement features 9-foot ceilings, an oversized game room, a bedroom suite and ample storage. There is also a walkout patio for taking in the scenery.

On the main level, a great room and open kitchen are framed by expansive windows that face the westerly views. White cabinetry and quartz countertops surround a chef’s island that makes a statement with its rich wood mocha tones.

The kitchen opens to a nook with rear deck access for easy outdoor entertaining. There is also a private dining room connected to the kitchen by a butler’s pantry lined with shelving and cabinetry.

Like all homes in the community, the Ashland with Basement was designed with a main-floor bedroom suite for hosting overnight guests.

An open-railing stairway leads residents to a three-bedroom upper level with two bonus rooms.

“It’s wonderful. You’ve essentially got a den and a bonus room for gathering with friends and family. One of those bonus spaces has a soaring cathedral ceiling and stunning views,” says Bradley.

The master suite includes a double-door entry, roomy walk-in closet, tray ceiling and a master bath with an attractive bay window tub deck, separate shower and dual-sink vanity.

The homes at Bayview at Gig Harbor are built by Toll Brothers. March 16-17 is the final weekend of Toll Brothers’ Dream Kitchen event, offering savings on kitchens in all Toll Brothers communities.

Homebuyers are invited to personalize their homes with the guidance of a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio. Bradley notes that even some of the quick-delivery homes can be personalized with finishes to the homebuyer’s tastes.

Visitors can tour the quick-delivery designs and learn more about the 40-home community and surrounding Gig Harbor community.

“It’s beautiful. You feel a change of pace when you cross the Narrows Bridge and enter the town. It has a small-town feel, but is close to the city,” says Bradley. “It’s truly one of the most picturesque harbors in the state.”

Bradley adds that homeowners enjoy the privacy of living in a gated community, and the added perk of a free one-year membership to the nearby Canterwood Country Club, which includes a full fitness center.

“They have golf tournaments, tennis, swimming and fine dining. It’s like a built-in social club,” says Bradley.

Bayview is less than 2 miles from WA-16 for access to Tacoma and the Olympic Peninsula. There is seamless transport from Bremerton to Seattle via the Kitsap Fast Ferry less than 30 minutes from the community.