NORTH BEND — Cascade Canyon is releasing the Pilchuck, the first multigenerational home design by its builder, Toll Brothers. The new design is among a range of single-family homes available in the serene mountain community located in North Bend.

The Pilchuck has five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. The multigenerational suite is a home highlight with its separate entrance, sitting area with optional kitchenette, private laundry and master suite with bathroom and walk-in closet.

“It’s an incredible opportunity if you have parents or an au pair living with you,” says Courtney Blessing, the community sales manager. “It’s a completely private retreat.”

Cascade Canyon Open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 3049 S.E. 14th Way, North Bend. Prices from $699,995. Information: 425-578-9595 or TollBrothers.com/Pilchuck.

Additional highlights of the Pilchuck include an open-concept great room and gourmet kitchen with oversized island. It also features a dining room that opens to a covered patio through double-stacked sliding glass doors.

The home’s main level was designed with 10-foot ceilings, lending a feeling of spaciousness throughout.

Toll Brothers’ homebuyers can personalize all aspects of their home at Cascade Canyon. With the Pilchuck, they can begin by choosing one of three exterior façade options: the contemporary, the Craftsman or the modern farmhouse, the builder’s newest offering.

For their interior selections, homebuyers are offered two complimentary consultations with a professional at the Kirkland Design Studio.

“Right now is a great time to buy and personalize because Toll Brothers is offering a $10,000 incentive on options as part of its ‘New Year, New Home’ promotion,” says Blessing.

Homebuyers can apply the incentive to anything from upgraded appliance and lighting packages to extended cabinetry, hardwood flooring or skylights. They can also use it for outdoor-living options, including a covered patio or an outdoor fireplace.

“It gives homebuyers that extra cash they need for their wish list,” says Blessing.

Homebuyers are encouraged to visit the community and take hard-hat tours of homes under construction. Tours are offered at the Broadmoor and the Jackson, as well as the community’s model home, the Tekoa.

“The benefit of walking through the homes at the framing stage is experiencing the space, the layout and the views,” says Blessing. “You can stand in the master bedroom and see that you’ll be surrounded by mountains when you wake up.”

Cascade Canyon is located at the foothills of the Cascades, distinguished by its forest backdrop and tranquil setting. With access to endless recreation options, homeowners will enjoy scenic hiking trails, snow sports at The Summit at Snoqualmie and access to the Snoqualmie River for kayaking. “It’s away from the hustle and bustle but yet five minutes from town,” says Blessing.

Cascade Canyon offers easy access to the I-90 freeway. It is a 20-minute drive to downtown Bellevue and a 30-minute drive to Seattle. The community is served by the Snoqualmie Valley School District.

Cascade Canyon’s sister community, Mountain Vista at Cedar Falls, is just minutes away in North Bend. Its model home has a range of options included to showcase personalization opportunities.