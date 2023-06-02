Regency at Ten Trails, a luxury new home community for active adults ages 55 and older in Black Diamond, is hosting an open house event on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

Prospective home buyers can visit the community to play a game of putt-putt golf while exploring the new resort-style community clubhouse still under construction. Guests can also view a variety of single-story homes currently in progress, as well as the five new models. Refreshments and sweet treats will be served.

When complete, the 10,000-square-foot amenity center will offer an indoor pool, fitness studio, club lounge, bocce ball, expansive covered outdoor patios and championship pickleball courts. Current homeowners and buyers are already enjoying regular events and outings coordinated by Tina Maier, the lifestyle director, while building friendships with their future neighbors.

Visit RegencyAtTenTrails.com/ClubhouseTour to take a virtual tour and learn more about the clubhouse.

Regency at Ten Trails is an active-adult community of 403 single-story homes set within the Ten Trails master plan in south King County. The builder, Toll Brothers, offers 14 new home designs ranging from approximately 1,340 to over 2,000 square feet. Homes features two or three bedrooms, two or three bathrooms, covered outdoor patios, and two- or three-car garages.

Homebuyers can select from options such as outdoor gas fireplaces, multi-gen or dual primary bedroom suites and flex rooms that are ideal for home-office use. Pricing starts in the mid-$600,000s.

Regency at Ten Trails is located close to an abundance of outdoor recreation, making it a perfect fit for active lifestyles. Hiking, biking, skiing, water sports and more are a short drive away. Additionally, the quaint, historic town of Black Diamond is conveniently close to major highways for access to SeaTac airport, Seattle and downtown Bellevue’s fine dining, entertainment, and culture.

Regency at Ten Trails: Located at 33572 Douglas Ave. S.E., Black Diamond. Priced from the mid-$600,000s. For more information on the June 10 event, visit RegencyAtTenTrails.com/Preview.