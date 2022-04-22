High-quality preschool helps prepare children for kindergarten and promotes their long-term success. Yet many families with middle and low incomes, particularly families of color, in Washington state are left out of public preschool options and cannot afford preschool on their own. Washington’s current publicly funded preschool programs and tuition assistance are available only to families with the lowest incomes and children with special needs.

In fact, statewide, children from families with the highest incomes access preschool — public and private — at high levels, while children from families with middle to low incomes access preschool at much lower levels. As a result, Washington ranks 38th among all states in public preschool enrollment for 4-year-olds and 17th for 3-year-olds.

“Early learning is essential for the academic as well as social and emotional growth that ensure kindergarten readiness,” says Ruth Causey-Brown, executive director, Causey’s Learning Center, one of the first African American-owned early learning centers in Seattle, located in the Central District. “We have always focused on helping families of color who can’t afford child care and early education. My mother, Mrs. Jeannette L. Causey, started this school with that mission.”

Jeannette Causey was a teacher herself and quit the Seattle School District because white educators didn’t think Black children could learn to read or function as literate beings, her daughter says. “My mother wanted Black children to use their great imagination, build self-confidence, and build resilience under the guidance of a high quality teacher,” Causey-Brown says.

According to the Washington Preschool for All 2021 report, opportunity gaps for children in underserved families begin long before kindergarten entry. Almost one-half of Washington’s children enter kindergarten already behind their peers on six age-specific measures of learning preparedness: social-emotional, cognitive, language, literacy, mathematics, physical. High-quality preschool benefits all children and narrows opportunity gaps and inequities for children of color, dual language learners, and children from families with low incomes.

While part of preparing young children to be lifelong learners happens at preschool, part also happens on the home front. “”Getting kids interested in learning, curious about the world around them, is a partnership between teachers and parents,” says Raina Malone, program supervisor at Causey’s Learning Center. “My advice to parents is to look at the world around you for learning opportunities. Open the pantry or fridge with your child and find a specific letter. If you’re on a walk in the woods, ask your child questions about the colors and textures. Ask open-ended questions: What do they notice? What do they like?”

One of the biggest benefits of preschool, according to Malone, is the social aspect. This is especially true for children who don’t have siblings to learn appropriate interactions. “Kids learn from each other as much or even more than they do from adults,” she says.

Brown-Causey remembers being impressed at a young age by her mother’s mastery of combining different aspects of learning. “Her circle time was so powerful, incorporating songs and surprise bags for the children,” she says. “Within the bag was a number, a word, a letter, and a short book that was read with important words to remember. The children were always so excited to come to small group as they call it today. They did not know they were learning how to read, learning numbers and learning how to be socially competent.

Five tips for preparing your child for kindergarten readiness at home

Ask open-ended questions. Take learning experiences from the world around you. Make learning fun. Work with your child’s preschool teacher to meet their needs. Read stories with social/emotional problems your child may be experiencing.

Causey’s Learning Center is one of the first African American-owned early learning centers in Seattle. In 1964, Jeannette L. Causey began this journey, and her daughter, Ruth, took over as executive director in 2000.