The musical “West Side Story” is often billed as a “modern Romeo and Juliet” where a white boy from a street gang meets a Puerto Rican girl who is the sister of the head of a rival street gang. There’s racism, police corruption, gang violence and more. And though the story was written and first performed in 1957, the themes of “West Side Story” hold up and can teach today’s youth how to talk about and react to real world situations.

“Yeah, it’s written in 1957, but these issues didn’t go away… This art is going to inspire change,” says Orlando Morales, director of engagement for Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre. Morales feels that being involved in the production of the musical brings students even closer to the action, and the theater helps students make that connection.

The 5th has developed a unique theater education program that builds community and empowers young people with musical theater by putting a production fully in their hands. Rising Star Project gives Puget Sound teens the opportunity to remount a 5th Avenue Theatre mainstage production. The project assembles a student cast, orchestra, wardrobe and hair and makeup staff, and technical crew who do the work with direct professional mentorship. There are even marketing and fundraising students working in the theater’s administrative offices.

The tuition-free program further enriches the student experience by teaching its participants how they can be actors for change in their communities, connecting the themes of the shows they produce and perform with the world around them.

Gavin Bradler, a 16-year-old Ballard High School student, had no relationship with the play before auditioning for a role in Rising Star Project last October. But with a new feature film by Steven Spielberg in the works, as well as a major Broadway revival in 2020, “West Side Story” is a timeless musical on the precipice of being introduced to a new generation of movie and musical lovers.

The musical transports Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” to a gang war on the streets of New York where Tony, a member of the all-white Jets falls in love with Maria, the little sister of Bernado, the head of the Puerto Rican Sharks. Bradler was cast as Chino, Bernardo’s right-hand man.

Bradler immersed himself in the performance; watching video essays on the music and choreography, watching the 1961 movie, and reading the script over and over.

“When I first read it, I didn’t think it really did what I thought it was going to do,” he says.

Bradler says that while “West Side Story” does a good job of portraying issues specific to the period when it was written, when he looks at the specific roles of Lieutenant Schrank, Officer Krupke, and other adults portrayed in the musical, he sees something different.

“I think it kind of implies that the gangs happened and then these adults came in and were being oppressive as a result of the gangs. I think what we see in society right now is that there has been a history of systemic oppression, of systemic racism that incites the creation of gangs and communities, which are generally caustic in nature but come from a place of wanting to protect the community.”

It was student insights like this that created the foundation for a panel conversation at the theater featuring Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. Students aged 14-19 watched the Rising Star Project production and then spoke with Chief Best and others about how to students can use the arts to fight injustice and create a better Seattle.

“Everyone loves the arts, whether it’s music, or musical theater, or theater, or dance, there’s so many art forms that can send a message,” Best says.

Best notes that she looked around during the performance of “West Side Story” and saw the 700 teens in the audience were really engaged with the action onstage.

“They are looking at the themes and the story lines and they’re having really serious conversations about the issues. If nothing else, if it doesn’t change a person right away, certainly it gives them the conversation and plants the seed and starts a dialogue that leads to change,” she says.

A longtime fan of musicals including “Hamilton,” Bradler believes that that theater is a “fantastic conduit” to get students involved in talking about the heavy themes portrayed in “West Side Story.”

“I think art is really, really good at showing other perspectives and creating empathy,” he says.

Bottom line, be it “West Side Story” or “Hamilton,” theater can give students a way to learn about the world around them and help them make a place for themselves.

For Morales, this is what Rising Star Project is really about. “The students are hopefully picking up a new skill at the very least, but they are starting to network, to build their own community. That’s the bigger goal here, to galvanize the next upcoming generation and hopefully give them tools to move forward and lift up this art form in a way that is responsible to the community and inclusive,” says Morales.

